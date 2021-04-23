Eucharistic Adoration Is More Powerful Than You Can Possibly Imagine

“It is impossible in human terms to exaggerate the importance of being in a church or chapel before the Blessed Sacrament as often and for as long as our daily duties … allow. I very seldom repeat what I say. Let me repeat this sentence. It is impossible in human language to exaggerate the importance of being in a chapel or church before the Blessed Sacrament as often and for as long as our … duties allow. That sentence is the talisman of the highest sanctity.” —Father John Hardon

Over the past several years, I have been impressed with the work of a young priest in Baltimore, Father James Boric.

His efforts at starting and arranging housing for people directly involved in the street evangelization of the Catholic faith has been most fruitful. Still, what is most amazing is how he is determined to establish perpetual Eucharistic Adoration from the Basilica of the Assumption in Baltimore.

“Now is the time for perpetual Eucharistic Adoration in Baltimore city. This city needs Jesus Christ. Three-hundred and forty-eight murders. Violence. Racism. Corruption. You know the story when it comes to Baltimore city, but the end of the story is still yet to be written,” says Father Boric.

“We have cycled through politician after politician. Policy after policy. Scandal after scandal. Nothing has changed. You and I know why, don’t we? Man alone is not the answer to our problems. Our problems are human and spiritual,” continues Father Boric, who adds, “The city needs to turn to Jesus Christ! He is the only one who can unite us and bring about peace. Jesus is God. The Eucharist is Jesus. Therefore, the Eucharist is God. What is missing in this great city of Baltimore? God! Time to change that!”

Father Boric foresees the Cathedral as a sanctuary where people of goodwill can come physically to intercede before God for their families and for an end to racism and violence in the city among other petitions placed before our Lord.

Father Boric cites an example of how establishing Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration changed Ciudad Juárez 10 years ago when it was the most dangerous city in Mexico, and maybe the world, because of drugs and gang violence. From 2010-2015 there were as many as 3,766 murders a year, according to Father Boric, but that’s when a group of missionaries, led by Father Patrico Hileman, intervened and in 2013, they established Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration in the heart of Ciudad Juárez. After people came to pray for peace at all hours, day and night, by 2015 the number of murders dropped to 256, notes Father Boric.

He adds further, “While the local authorities had much to do with this drop, it was also clearly the work of Jesus Christ — the source of all peace, the source of all love, and the source of all hope. As Father Hileman said very clearly, ‘When a parish adores God day and night, the city is transformed.’ Father Boric concludes, that “when Jesus is brought into a city, things get better. Period.”

I, too, have found that Eucharistic Adoration changes lives. Nearly 20 years ago, I started spending time with our Lord in Adoration for an hour each Sunday and found that my courage to evangelize increased steadily. No doubt impacted by the many good books I have felt called to read in the presence of our Lord, there is also a strength received from knowing that Someone is with you to go out and say what needs to be said in defense of the faith. Attending weekly Adoration overall gave me an attitude of greater charity and insight into how best to help other people.

Of all the initiatives at my parish, what I have most enjoyed being part of is helping to fund the construction of an Adoration chapel, which people can enter some nights during the week. What could be more helpful for so many who are troubled than to have the chance to talk to our Lord face-to-face when needed — and in the middle of the night, if need be? Like Father Boric, my parish has also instituted a security plan so that people feel safe going to Adoration at night.

I once heard the Eucharist received at Mass described as comparable to obtaining chemotherapy, while sitting in Adoration is like getting radiation therapy from God to heal our spiritual and even physical ills. It is this penetrating love of God that we all need to have imbued in us to carry forth to heal others.

While attending the Applied Biblical Studies Conference at the Franciscan University of Steubenville, I noticed how many come not only to learn about our faith, but to go to our Lord in the Adoration chapel on campus for direction as to how best to use what we have learned at the conference. Attending Adoration is taking time to talk to God our Father and seek his authority on how he wants us to use the gifts he has given us.

Eucharistic Adoration is time spent with Dad learning how best to help the family of God as a fully integrated member. God wants that quiet time with us as his children so that we can build his Kingdom, the family of God, by helping one another. As Lord of the Universe, he can solve all the world’s problems, but he wants us to play a part in helping our brothers and sisters in Christ.

This is the real human family God wants fully developed, and it is through direct dialogue with our Blessed Lord in the Eucharist that we learn how better to expand our role in his family — our family.

Back in Baltimore, Father Boric notes further that he hopes perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at the Cathedral can also put an end to the Planned Parenthood facility just three blocks away.

“Let’s make the Basilica the place where we stand up for all life. By coming together every week to pray in front of the fount of life, I know that it is only a matter of time before Planned Parenthood is forced to close its doors. Life will triumph over death. Light will overtake the darkness. But we need the light,” Father says.

God willing, the Basilica will begin perpetual Adoration May 31, its 200th anniversary and the Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Locals who wish to sign up as adorers there can do so here.

Let’s pray for Father Boric and the Cathedral in Baltimore as Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration begins there in another month. Moreover, let’s pray that other cities and parishes will follow Father Boric’s example of holding high the Light to shine in the darkness and change lives.