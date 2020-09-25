Support the register

“The Gray Is Shrinking”, The Knights of Columbus: An Extremist Organization, And More!

“The Gray Is Shrinking” – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

The Knights of Columbus: An Extremist Organization? – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand +1

The Heroic & Influential Black Solder-Saint You’ve Never Heard Of – Mario Valdes at Word on Fire Blog

The Bog is Alive – Anja Renkes at Ignitum Today

Byzantine Ressourcement: How Did They Reform the Liturgy & Avoid the Ugliness & Rancor? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Fathers, Don’t Tap Out – Tyler Blanski at The Catholic Gentleman

An Update on the Possible Mass Sterilization of Migrants Case – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings

The Holes in Simone Campbell’s Seamless Garment – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

There are Only Two Types of Catholics: Practicing & Lapsed – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

What is This Nominalism Whereof I am Warned – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Why I Left the Catholic Church: Kipp & Stephanie McIntyre – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

If Vatican II was Meant to Help the Catholic Church, Based on Empirical Evidence It’s been a Failure – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Love Satan? – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Ask Father: Can a Catafalque be Used in an Ordinary Form Mass? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Six Degrees of the “Influential Italian Gentleman”? – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

What Every Catholic Needs to Know about “Black Lives Matter” – Dave Durand at Steve Ray's Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Pray the Rosary with St. John Paul II: A Guide Using the Book for Daily Rosary & Rosary Retreat – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome

Saint Michael the Archangel – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

St. Matthew & the Separation of Church & State – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

