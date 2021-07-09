Support the register

The First Member Of Generation X To Be Beatified, Probability and Gullibility In Dawkins’ Lock, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Chiara Badano in 1987
Chiara Badano in 1987 (photo: Tito Edwards / Wikimedia Commons)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The First Member of Generation X to be Beatified – Get Fed +1

Probability and Gullibility in Dawkins’ Lock – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand +1

Download this St. Joseph’s Prayer Card from the National Shrine – Magnús Sannleikur at Aleteia

The Canterbury Tales in a Nutshell – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

ChurchPOP Joins New Platform GETTR! – ChurchPOP

Cultivating Peace in the Midst of Anxiety – Michael Sandifer at Catholic Stand

The Feast of the Precious Blood – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Until Heaven – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Icons, Liturgical Objects from Byzantine and Christian Museum, Athens – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Churches Burning, Satan Out in the Open: Overplay His Hand? – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

In Polish Abuse Report, Numbers Don’t Tell the Whole Story – Stephen White at The Pillar

What Mighty Karl Rahner Would Say about Ending Summorum Pontificum – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Trouble with Progressive Catholic Theology – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Green Martyrdom and the Tyranny of the “Woke” – Leslie Shaw Klinger at Catholic365

Our Indefensible, Unsustainable Status Quo – Stephen P. White at The Catholic Thing

We Grant and Concede in Perpetuity, Pope St. Pius V’s TLM Promulgation – Gloria Romanorum

