The Eucharistic Miracle of St. Gregory the Great, How Can I Increase the Strength of My Will to Resist Temptation, and More Great Links

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

The Eucharistic Miracle of St. Gregory the Great – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

How Can I Increase the Strength of My Will to Resist Temptation? – Father John Bartunek, L.C., at SpiritualDirection.com +1

Protestant Shares Experience at Mass: “I Felt Something Through My Body” – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Opinion: Riots or Tea? On the Office and Selection of Bishops Today – Father Peter M. J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report

Positive Trends in Sacred Architecture with Duncan Stroik – Cy Kellett at Catholic Answers

Photopost: House Chapels, Oratories, and Prayer Corners – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Paris and Lyon: Orphrey Variations in French Vestment Design – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

New Remote Math Courses for Christian Homeschoolers – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

The Sculptor Bringing Dante to Life – Timothy P. Schmalz at Catholic Exchange

Loyalty: Vice or Virtue? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

The Sweet and Sour Of NFP (Natural Family Planning) – Melissa Flen at Catholic-Link

Prayer: A.C.T.S. of a Soul – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

What the Church Teaches about Abortion Laws – The Pillar

Indiana Police Investigating Priest Accused of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor – Gretchen R. Crowe at Our Sunday Visitor

Pope Francis and Those Conclave Voices – Andrea Gagliarducci at MondayVatican

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

