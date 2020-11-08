Support the register

The Divine Worship Daily Office is Coming, Cohabitation: Money And Morals, And More Great Links!

(photo: Free-Photos / Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Divine Worship: Daily Office Is Coming & Here’s What We Know So Far – Jackson Perry at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog +1

Cohabitation — Minimizing Money & Maximizing Morals – Khang at Ignitum Today +1

Before & After: St. John the Evangelist Church in Lambertville, New Jersey – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

History’s Queen: Off the Shelf with Mike Aquilina – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

This “Martyr for Purity” was Killed in 1982 in Brazil – Larry Peterson at Aleteia

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

The Census that Brought Our Lord to Bethlehem – Paul Senz at Catholic Answers Magazine

Becoming an Engaged Catholic Father – Catholic Stand

Rethinking the Enlightenment – Jared Zimmerer at Word on Fire Blog

The Not-so-Nice Origins & Meanings of the Word “Nice” – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

What has Gone Wrong? On the Collapse of Public Life – James Kalb at The Catholic World Report

Poland Is Falling – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

The Wise Counsel of Andrew Walther – Kathryn Jean Lopez at Our Sunday Visitor

Science Meets Secular Mythology—& Loses, Again – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Canon Law Changed: Is This Aimed at the Prevention of Traditional Movements? – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Deeper Meaning of the Communion of Saints – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange

Want Great Secular Links for Catholics?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at The Samizdat Herald by Little Vatican

America’s New Violent Reality – Matthew Schmitz at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

