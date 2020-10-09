The Best Books On Early Christianity By Experts, The Inspiring Holiness of St. Padre Pio, And More!

Support the register

Early Christians in the Agape Feast (photo: Aleteia)
The Best Books about Early Christianity, According to Experts – John Burger at Aleteia +1

The Inspiring Holiness of St. Padre Pio, In One Awesome Infographic – ChurchPOP +1

The Vatican Betrays China’s Catholics—Again – Crisis Magazine

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Spanish Bishops Decry Government Plan to Redesign National Memorial – Jonathan Luxmoore at Catholic Herald

How Atheist Richard Dawkins’ Recent Book Misleads Young Adults – Nathan Farrar at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Our Lady of Victory Chapel at St. Catherine University in St. Paul – J.P. Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Extraordinary Actions of the Devil – Kathleen Beckman at Catholic Exchange

It Can’t Happen Here: A Review of Live Not By Lies – Francis X. Maier at The Catholic World Report

St. Augustine of Hippo in Fratelli Tutti – Fr. Z’s Blog

Social Isolation & the Stations of the Cross – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Columbus Day: Should We Celebrate or Mourn? – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

St. Michael the Archangel in the Apocrypha – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Pollinate Justice, Love, & Peace – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

Ordinariate Mass Added to St. Anne’s ‘Martha & Mary Chapel’ in Richmond Hill – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

The Legal & Moral Obligation of Catholic Judges – F.P. Sampino at Dappled Things

Grace Makes the Fruits Grow – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Amy Coney Barrett’s Dad’s Journey – Deacon Mike Coney at St. Catherine of Siena in Metairie

