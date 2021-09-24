Support the register

The Argentine 'Mother Teresa' Who Was a Former Super Model, Time to Repair a Flawed Gospel Translation, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Stone Sculpture of St. Mother Teresa Photo
Stone Sculpture of St. Mother Teresa Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Bharat Patil from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Argentine “Mother Teresa” was Former Super Model Who Embraced the Poor – Esteban Pittaro at Aleteia +1

Time to Repair Flawed English Translation in Gospel of 25th Sunday of OT – Father Allen J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

The Stonyhurst Vestments: Catholic Vestments of Tudor England – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

What Is a Marriage Convalidation? – Michael Heinlein at Simply Catholic

When England Goes Back to Walsingham – Al Costa at Catholic Stand

Why Be Catholic and Not Just Christian: Understanding Protestantism – Joel McMichael at Catholic East Texas

Our Lady’s Seven Sorrows – Alexandra Reis at Ignitum Today

Ordinariate Priest Gives Video Tutorial on Praying with Divine Worship: Daily Office – Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog

Meet Margaret Sinclair, The Scottish Wonder Worker – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

The Miracle of the Loaves & Fish: Beyond the Math into Balance – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

Affirmation: Gender Dysphoria – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

What Impedes Laws on Impeded Popes? – Ed Condon at The Pillar

The Futility of Diversity – Donald DeMarco at Crisis Magazine

“Quality of Life” and Salvific Suffering – Brian McShane at Catholic Stand

Ask Father: Is It Sinful to Make or Use Vax Passports? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Lessons from a Failed Council and a Failed Reform – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

On Abortion & Communion, the Pope Temporizes – Phil Lawler at CatholicCulture.org

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

