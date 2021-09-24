The Argentine 'Mother Teresa' Who Was a Former Super Model, Time to Repair a Flawed Gospel Translation, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Argentine “Mother Teresa” was Former Super Model Who Embraced the Poor – Esteban Pittaro at Aleteia +1
Time to Repair Flawed English Translation in Gospel of 25th Sunday of OT – Father Allen J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1
The Stonyhurst Vestments: Catholic Vestments of Tudor England – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
What Is a Marriage Convalidation? – Michael Heinlein at Simply Catholic
When England Goes Back to Walsingham – Al Costa at Catholic Stand
Why Be Catholic and Not Just Christian: Understanding Protestantism – Joel McMichael at Catholic East Texas
Our Lady’s Seven Sorrows – Alexandra Reis at Ignitum Today
Ordinariate Priest Gives Video Tutorial on Praying with Divine Worship: Daily Office – Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog
Meet Margaret Sinclair, The Scottish Wonder Worker – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
The Miracle of the Loaves & Fish: Beyond the Math into Balance – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand
Affirmation: Gender Dysphoria – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both
What Impedes Laws on Impeded Popes? – Ed Condon at The Pillar
The Futility of Diversity – Donald DeMarco at Crisis Magazine
“Quality of Life” and Salvific Suffering – Brian McShane at Catholic Stand
Ask Father: Is It Sinful to Make or Use Vax Passports? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Lessons from a Failed Council and a Failed Reform – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
On Abortion & Communion, the Pope Temporizes – Phil Lawler at CatholicCulture.org
