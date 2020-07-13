Gustave Doré, “Ezra Reads the Law to the People,” 1866

St. Ezra — Rejoicing in the Lord is Your Strength

Ezra came to Jerusalem in the fifth month of that seventh year of the king. Ezra had set his heart on the study and practice of the law of the LORD and on teaching statutes and ordinances in Israel. ―Ezra 7:8, 10

Ezra was one of the many Jews who lived in exile in Babylonia in the sixth century BC. It was 597 BC when King Nebuchadnezzar exerted control over Jerusalem and began to force huge groups of Judahites to move into captivity within his empire. However, when King Cyrus of Persia took over the Babylonian Empire in 539 BC, God moved his heart to release the exiles.

Slowly but surely, group by group, the Jewish people trekked back to Judah with high hopes of renewing their Israelite nation. The first groups were distraught over the condition of Jerusalem. Their once glorious city had been completely destroyed, including their beloved Temple. Fortunately, Nehemiah and a few other leaders organized effective restoration efforts, making great progress in rebuilding the walls and Temple of the city.

Ezra was in one of the later groups that returned to Jerusalem. He brought with him the book of the Law of Moses. Upon his arrival in Jerusalem, he was happy to see so much rebuilding accomplished, yet he noticed that a spirit of devotion to God was lacking. Many of the people had married foreigners and had become distracted from their religious duties. He was very disappointed to see such a weakening of faith. So, while Nehemiah and his comrades had focused on rebuilding structures, Ezra began to rebuild a spiritual devotion to God in the hearts of the Israelite people.

One morning, all the people gathered together when Ezra stood upon a wooden podium and read from the scroll containing the laws God had given to Moses. He read for the entire morning while the people listened attentively. When Ezra completed reading the passages, the people knew they had not obeyed these decrees and began to weep bitterly in sorrow.

Knowing their souls were touched, Ezra encouraged them to rejoice. Sadness turned to celebration as the nation renewed its focus toward God’s will. Ezra continued to encourage religious obedience and tradition. His promotion of God’s laws did much to solidify the spirituality and culture of the restored nation.

A Novena of Days with St. Ezra

July 13 is the date set aside for St. Ezra in the current Roman Martyrology. July 13 is also the memorial for another saint from the Bible — St. Silas — in the New Testament. If you have gone through a rough period in your life, and are striving to settle back into a more normal phase, St. Ezra might be a good saint for your new beginning. Consider spending a novena of days with him by studying and journaling about St. Ezra using the passages listed below. Be sure to ask St. Ezra to pray for your new start!