“Ministry of the Apostles,” 1660

Blessed Joseph Barsabbas — An Almost-Apostle

“Therefore, it is necessary that one of the men who accompanied us the whole time the Lord Jesus came and went among us … become with us a witness to his resurrection.” So they proposed two, Joseph called Barsabbas, who was also known as Justus, and Matthias. ―Acts 1:21, 22b–23

Although Joseph Barsabbas — also known as Justus — is mentioned only once in the Bible, there is a strong indication that he was a man very close to Jesus. Shortly before he ascended into heaven, Jesus told his followers to wait in Jerusalem for the promised Holy Spirit. It was during this time of waiting that Joseph Barsabbas comes up in the Bible.

Peter spent some time reflecting and reading Scriptures during this phase of expectation. After contemplating Psalm 109 (“may another take his office”), he felt compelled to make arrangements to find a replacement for the lost apostle, Judas Iscariot. Peter expressed these feelings to a group of about 120 followers who were also in Jerusalem anticipating the arrival of the Holy Spirit.

Peter laid out guidelines for the replacement apostle. He stated that the new apostle must have been an active follower from the time of Jesus’ baptism until the day he ascended into heaven. Because Joseph Barsabbas was one of two men recommended as suitable candidates, Peter’s standards make it clear that Joseph Barsabbas must have spent much time with the apostles and witnessed many of the wondrous events in the life of Jesus. Many suggest that Joseph Barsabbas was one of the 72 disciples mentioned in Luke’s Gospel.

The disciples used a system of lots to select the new apostle. The Hebrew translation of the word lots means “destiny.” The Jewish people firmly believed that using this technique of possibility, combined with prayer, would reveal the true will of God. It was the second candidate, Matthias, who won the right to apostleship through casting lots. God evidently decided to give Joseph Barsabbas a quieter and less prominent job to do.

Very little is known about Joseph Barsabbas outside of the apostle selection story. Some allege that he went to Eleutheropolis (about 25 miles from Jerusalem) where he became Bishop Justus of Eleutheropolis. It is also written that he was once imprisoned by Emperor Nero for his religious actions and then later released.

Bible Journaling with Blessed Joseph Barsabbas

Perhaps you noticed that Joseph Barsabbas has the title of “blessed” rather than “saint” before his name. He, Joanna, and Onesimus are the only three holy ones from the Bible with this label in the Roman Martyrology. It’s hard to know why this is. One might consider how in long-ago in Christian writings, the word "blessed" was sometimes used interchangeably with “holy” or “saint” (note: The Blessed Virgin Mary). If this quiet, almost-forgotten blessed/saint calls out to you, try spending four days with him by exploring, pondering, and writing down some reflections using the passages below. Joseph Barsabbas shares a memorial on July 20 with the Old Testament saint, Elijah.