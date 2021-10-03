Suffering When Our Children Lack Faith, A Guide To Current Catholic Translations Of The Bible, and More Great Links!
Suffering When Our Children Lack Faith – Paul Chaloux at Catholic Exchange +1
Catholic Bibles: A Guide to Current Catholic Translations – John W. Gillis at MaybeToday.org +1
Do You Have Twenty Minutes A Day For Your Bible? – Richard Maffeo at Catholic365.com
True Happiness Does Not Come from a Perfect Life – Edifa at Aleteia
All Saints Have These 5 Things in Common – Laura Hensley at EpicPew
How an Anglican Bishop Becomes Catholic – Fr. Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine
Know Thyself: Lord that We May See – David Torkington at Catholic365
12 French Saints to Inspire Us Every Day – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia
You Don’t Need to be a Religious Sister to have a Rule of Life – Molly Farinholt at Radiant Magazine
Humiliation is Good for You – Susan Skinner at Veil of Veronica
The Saints’ Varied Approaches to Religious Life – Joshua Pippert at Clarifying Catholicism
Prayer to Accept Your Sickness as Part of God’s Will – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
