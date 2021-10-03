Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/suffering-when-our-children-lack-faith-a-guide-to-current-catholic-translations-of-the-bible-and-more-great-links?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+NCRegisterDailyBlog+National+Catholic+Register

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Suffering When Our Children Lack Faith, A Guide To Current Catholic Translations Of The Bible, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Man and His Thoughts Sculpture Photo
Man and His Thoughts Sculpture Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by photosforyou from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Suffering When Our Children Lack Faith – Paul Chaloux at Catholic Exchange +1

Catholic Bibles: A Guide to Current Catholic Translations – John W. Gillis at MaybeToday.org +1

Do You Have Twenty Minutes A Day For Your Bible? – Richard Maffeo at Catholic365.com

True Happiness Does Not Come from a Perfect Life – Edifa at Aleteia

All Saints Have These 5 Things in Common – Laura Hensley at EpicPew

How an Anglican Bishop Becomes Catholic – Fr. Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Know Thyself: Lord that We May See – David Torkington at Catholic365

12 French Saints to Inspire Us Every Day – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

You Don’t Need to be a Religious Sister to have a Rule of Life – Molly Farinholt at Radiant Magazine

Humiliation is Good for You – Susan Skinner at Veil of Veronica

The Saints’ Varied Approaches to Religious Life – Joshua Pippert at Clarifying Catholicism

Prayer to Accept Your Sickness as Part of God’s Will – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up