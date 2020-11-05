Substantial Architectural Progress At Clear Creek Abbey, A Book On Clear Conscience, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Substantial Architectural Progress at Clear Creek Abbey – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Clear Conscience: A Book for Every Catholic’s Shelf – Bethanie Ryan at Ignitum Today +1

November: Here are 10 Ways You can Help the Souls in Purgatory – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Mary & My Return to Rome – Do Whatever He Tells You – Richard G. Evans at Catholic Stand

Haile Selassie, the “Last Christian Emperor” – Lucien de Guise at Aleteia

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Ancient Crucifixion Nails Linked to Caiaphas’ Tomb – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Real Men: You Can End Abortion – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

A Good Father Tells the Truth – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

The Quiet Humble Success of Andrew Walther – Peter Wolfgang at Catholic Vote

Our Cyrus Has Come – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Realism, the Pope, & the Case for Civil Unions – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

Hell as God’s Mercy? – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Doctors Offered Abortion when Twin’s Scan Showed Problems, then a Miracle Occurred – Nancy Flanders at Live Action News

The Divine Office as a Mirror of the Mass – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Perfect Love Casts Out Fear – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

For the Defeat of Enemies: Devotions from the Roman Missal – The Missive FSSP

Rob Flello: The Day My Atheist Convictions Were Shattered – Rob Flello at Catholic Herald