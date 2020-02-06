(Andreas Glöckner/Pixabay/CC0)

One-Hour Oscar Special! Every Best Pic Nominee in 60(ish) Seconds!

‘Reel Faith’ celebrates 10 years with our one-hour 2020 Oscar Special, now airing on NET.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held this Sunday evening, but the 10th Oscar special of “Reel Faith” is airing on NETny.tv right now! (Yes, David DiCerto and I have been doing this show for a full decade now!) You can catch it at the following times:

Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

In the meantime, check out our Real Faith reviews of the Best Picture nominees below! (These are in alphabetical order; the major contenders are clustered near the bottom.)

Ford v Ferrari (DD)

Matt Damon. Christian Bale. Cars go fast. What more do you need to know?

The Irishman (SDG)

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s decade-spanning gangland opus, which turns out to be a very different movie than it seems … but you have to stick with it.

Jojo Rabbit (SDG)

Taika Waititi has directed some cracking comedies, but can even he make Hitler funny?

Joker (DD)

Is it possible that our resident DC fan, David, was even more skeptical of this gritty megahit origin story than I was? (Read my full review.)

Little Women (SDG)

Is there anything new to say about Louisa May Alcott’s beloved, much-adapted classic? Thrillingly, Greta Gerwig finds that there is.

Marriage Story (SDG)

Noah Baumbach tells persuasive stories about unhappy families. This is one of his most insightful.

1917 (DD)

Sam Mendes’ “unbroken shot” war movie was the second-best World War I film on American screens last year. (The best was Peter Jackson’s They Shall Not Grow Old.)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (SDG)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie revisit Hollywood at the end of an era and the beginning of another in Quentin Tarantino’s virtuoso hangout movie.

Parasite (SDG)

Bong Joon-Ho’s brilliantly constructed art-house hit is the most powerful of this year’s many takes on the theme of haves and have-nots.