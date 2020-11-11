State Of Grace Necessary To Help Souls In Purgatory, Dear Mother Whose Child is Under 6, And More!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The State of Grace Necessary to Assist the Souls in Purgatory – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration +1
Dear Mother Whose Oldest Child is Under 6 – Julie Machado at Catholic Stand +1
Interesting Videos about Renaissance Sacred Music – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Chaplet for Priests in Purgatory – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today
Sourdough Bread Oven Discovery Offers Insight Into Medieval Cistercian Monastery – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Cardinal Pell Vindicated, Cardinal Parolin Rebuked – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture
Identifying & Responding to Imposter Catholics – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand
‘Platonic Parenting’ & the War on Love – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D, at Crisis Magazine
On Liturgical Beauty & False Stylistic Absolutes – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
A Pope In Purgatory – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
Priests, Laity, Can Pray This Until Election Officially Resolved – Fr. Z’s Blog
An Era of Confrontations & Strife – The Five Beasts
The Church Can’t Ignore Our Needs for Beauty & Authenticity – Katie Ascough at Catholic Herald
