State Of Grace Necessary To Help Souls In Purgatory, Dear Mother Whose Child is Under 6, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The State of Grace Necessary to Assist the Souls in Purgatory – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration +1

Dear Mother Whose Oldest Child is Under 6 – Julie Machado at Catholic Stand +1

Interesting Videos about Renaissance Sacred Music – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Chaplet for Priests in Purgatory – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

Sourdough Bread Oven Discovery Offers Insight Into Medieval Cistercian Monastery – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Cardinal Pell Vindicated, Cardinal Parolin Rebuked – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

Identifying & Responding to Imposter Catholics – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

‘Platonic Parenting’ & the War on Love – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D, at Crisis Magazine

On Liturgical Beauty & False Stylistic Absolutes – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

A Pope In Purgatory – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Priests, Laity, Can Pray This Until Election Officially Resolved – Fr. Z’s Blog

An Era of Confrontations & Strife – The Five Beasts

The Church Can’t Ignore Our Needs for Beauty & Authenticity – Katie Ascough at Catholic Herald