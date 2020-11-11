Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

State Of Grace Necessary To Help Souls In Purgatory, Dear Mother Whose Child is Under 6, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Ron Porter / Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The State of Grace Necessary to Assist the Souls in Purgatory – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration +1

Dear Mother Whose Oldest Child is Under 6 – Julie Machado at Catholic Stand +1

Interesting Videos about Renaissance Sacred Music – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Chaplet for Priests in Purgatory – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

Sourdough Bread Oven Discovery Offers Insight Into Medieval Cistercian Monastery – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Cardinal Pell Vindicated, Cardinal Parolin Rebuked – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

Identifying & Responding to Imposter Catholics – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

‘Platonic Parenting’ & the War on Love – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D, at Crisis Magazine

On Liturgical Beauty & False Stylistic Absolutes – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

A Pope In Purgatory – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Priests, Laity, Can Pray This Until Election Officially Resolved – Fr. Z’s Blog

An Era of Confrontations & Strife – The Five Beasts

The Church Can’t Ignore Our Needs for Beauty & Authenticity – Katie Ascough at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up