Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s Trick for Patiently Dealing with Annoying People, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

St. Thérèse of Lisieux
St. Thérèse of Lisieux
Tito Edwards Blogs

St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s Trick for Patiently Dealing with Annoying People – Mathilde De Robien at Aleteia +1

Catholic Absolutes for Our Interior & Exterior Life, Part I & Part II – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand +1

On the Wickedness That Withers & the Truth That Perdures – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

A Comparison of the Roman & Carmelite Rites – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Why We Should Let Our Lives Slow Down – Cecily Lowe at Catholic Stand

Is Your Bishop Eschatological? – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

A Lesson in Preparedness – Deacon Lawrence Klimecki at The Way of Beauty

Is There a Moral “Sense” – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

“Pastoral” & Other Weasel Words – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Ordained by a Predator: A Conversation with Fr. Mark White – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

A Curse Lifted – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

How Flocknote & eCatholic Can Transform Ordinariate Parishes – Peter Jesserer Smith at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

St. Alphonsus Rodriguez – Poem by Gerard Manley Hopkins – All Roads Lead to Rome

Anti-Church & Church as Savior in Juxtaposition – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Melville on Secularization – Cream City Catholic

Our Duty to Relieve the Souls in Purgatory – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration

Ask Father: Use of a Microphone During Low T.L.M., Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

The New Cardinal is the Deep Church – Emily Finley at Crisis Magazine

There’s Something Rotten & It’s Not In Denmark – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Critical Review of the “Francesco” Documentary – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up