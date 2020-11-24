St. Gertrude and the Purgatory Prayer, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
St. Gertrude & the Purgatory Prayer – Fr. Z’s Blog +1
The Calm After the Storm – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today +1
The Witness of Eucharistic Processions – Louise Merrie at Catholic Exchange
Before You Start, Begin With the End in Mind – Catholic Stand
On the Mythical Pius XII Thanksgiving Indult – Sharon Kabel at New Liturgical Movement
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Popular Ordinariate Study Missal Back in Stock – Peter Jesserer Smith at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
The School of Divine Love – David Torkington at Catholic Stand
Will Archbishop Cordileone of San Francisco Encourage Civil Disobedience? – Catholic Culture via California Catholic Daily
November 1920-2020: A Century of Abortion in Russia – Paul G. Kengor, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report
An Interesting Observation on Black Converts & the Extraordinary Form Mass – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
How to Red-Pill a Bishop – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging