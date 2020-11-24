Support the register

St. Gertrude and the Purgatory Prayer, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

(photo: Himsan / Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

St. Gertrude & the Purgatory Prayer – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

The Calm After the Storm – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today +1

The Witness of Eucharistic Processions – Louise Merrie at Catholic Exchange

Before You Start, Begin With the End in Mind – Catholic Stand

On the Mythical Pius XII Thanksgiving Indult – Sharon Kabel at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Popular Ordinariate Study Missal Back in Stock – Peter Jesserer Smith at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

The School of Divine Love – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Will Archbishop Cordileone of San Francisco Encourage Civil Disobedience? – Catholic Culture via California Catholic Daily

November 1920-2020: A Century of Abortion in Russia – Paul G. Kengor, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

An Interesting Observation on Black Converts & the Extraordinary Form Mass – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

How to Red-Pill a Bishop – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

