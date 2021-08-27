Should We Pray the St. Michael Prayer at Mass, Fighting Satan and Escaping the Darkness of Evil, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Should We Pray the St. Michael Prayer at Mass? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1
Fighting Satan and Escaping the Darkness of Evil: Father Robert Spitzer Interview – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report +1
A Saint for the Times – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
Catholic Dating 101: A Better Way to Date – Mario Sacasa, Ph.D., at Simply Catholic
Marian Apparitions — The Many Faces of Our Blessed Mother – Catholic Stand
On St. Athanasius’ Letter on Interpreting the Psalms – Joseph Tuttle at Clarifying Catholicism
How Would God Create His Mother? – Godwin Delali Adadzie at Ignitum Today
The Basilica of St. Francis in Ravenna, and the Tomb of Dante – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Always a Catholic: Off the Shelf with Father Sebastian Walshe - Pete Socks at Catholic Stand
More on Why Francis Is the True Pope – Anita Moore at V for Victory!
Priest Suspended, Sent to Psychiatrist for Celebrating the Novus Ordo in Latin – Fr. Z’s Blog
Background on Critical Race Theory and Critical Theory for Catholic Educators – Denise Donohue, Ph.D., at Newman Society Blog
Father Martin Fox has a Point about Tinkering with the 1970 Missal – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Latin: Not as Dead as You Think – Joseph Shaw, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers
Liturgy and the Living Tradition of the Heart – Sam Guzman at The Catholic Gentleman
Private Celebration of TLM Forbidden in the Diocese of Pittsburgh – Father Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life
