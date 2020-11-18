Support the register

Shame and the Day Of Judgement, Avoiding Occasions Of Sin In Our Thoughts and Words, And More!

Shame & the Day of Judgement – Fr. Derek Sakowski at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

Avoiding Occasions of Sin in Our Thoughts & Words – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand +1

A Prelate’s Embroidered Lace Alb from the Late 1600’s – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Solidarity – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

The True Origin of Marriage – Pope Leo XIII at The Catholic Thing

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

New History of Eastern Orthodox Church is Superb, Sometimes Lacking – Adam A.J. DeVille, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

A Hero of Our Time: Victim or Sinner – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

Pre-Vatican II Seminary Formation Vs. Post-Vatican II Seminary – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Report: Vatican Reaffirms Rejection of Dutch ‘Apparition’ – Luis Santamaría at Aleteia

How McCarrick Got Away – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

In Defence of Mock Tudor, a Very English Style – Jacob Phillips at Catholic Herald

USCCB 2020 Fall Meeting: Day 2 Recap

On the final day of the fall meeting, bishops touched on the 2020 elections, religious freedom amid the coronavirus pandemic, riots and anti-Catholic vandalism.

