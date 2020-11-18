Shame and the Day Of Judgement, Avoiding Occasions Of Sin In Our Thoughts and Words, And More!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Shame & the Day of Judgement – Fr. Derek Sakowski at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1
Avoiding Occasions of Sin in Our Thoughts & Words – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand +1
A Prelate’s Embroidered Lace Alb from the Late 1600’s – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Solidarity – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
The True Origin of Marriage – Pope Leo XIII at The Catholic Thing
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
New History of Eastern Orthodox Church is Superb, Sometimes Lacking – Adam A.J. DeVille, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report
A Hero of Our Time: Victim or Sinner – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand
Pre-Vatican II Seminary Formation Vs. Post-Vatican II Seminary – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Report: Vatican Reaffirms Rejection of Dutch ‘Apparition’ – Luis Santamaría at Aleteia
How McCarrick Got Away – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine
In Defence of Mock Tudor, a Very English Style – Jacob Phillips at Catholic Herald
