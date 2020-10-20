Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

School Teacher With Stigmata: Teresa Higginson, Should You Trust Your Intuitions In Prayer And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Free-Photos/Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Teresa Higginson, the School Teacher with the Stigmata – Mystics of the Church +1

Should You Trust Your Intuitions in Prayer? – Fr. Robert J. Spitzer, S.J., Ph.D., at Magis Center +1

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Our Lady of Victory & the Power of Prayer – Casey Chalk at The Catholic World Report

Some of the Oldest Western Christian Architecture Is in Northern Spain – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Q & A with Ratzinger Prize Winner Dr. Tracey Rowland – Peter Rosengren at The Catholic Weekly

The Time When Jesus Was The King Of Florence – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Pro-Bomb? No, Morality Entails Sacrifice & Trust in God – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Celestial Intercession of the Holy Archangels – Word on Fire Blog

Russia’s Catholic Church Warns against Proposed Curbs on Clergy – Jonathan Luxmoore at Our Sunday Visitor

Public Schools vs. Home Schooling For Religious Liberty – Alicia Connolly-Lohr at Catholic Stand

Vatican II Peritus Msgr. R.G. Bandas on Dogmatic Principles & Sacred Art – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Five Rules for Catholic Politicians – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Of Latin, Papa Ganganelli, & the Suppression of the Jesuits of A.D. 1773 – Fr. Z’s Blog

The World in a Village, Pacem in Terris? – Glenn Slaby at Catholic Stand

Under Pressure to Conform, Catholic Schools Must Defend Church Teaching in Full – Pauline Gallagher at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up