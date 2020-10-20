School Teacher With Stigmata: Teresa Higginson, Should You Trust Your Intuitions In Prayer And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Teresa Higginson, the School Teacher with the Stigmata – Mystics of the Church +1

Should You Trust Your Intuitions in Prayer? – Fr. Robert J. Spitzer, S.J., Ph.D., at Magis Center +1

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Our Lady of Victory & the Power of Prayer – Casey Chalk at The Catholic World Report

Some of the Oldest Western Christian Architecture Is in Northern Spain – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Q & A with Ratzinger Prize Winner Dr. Tracey Rowland – Peter Rosengren at The Catholic Weekly

The Time When Jesus Was The King Of Florence – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Pro-Bomb? No, Morality Entails Sacrifice & Trust in God – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Celestial Intercession of the Holy Archangels – Word on Fire Blog

Russia’s Catholic Church Warns against Proposed Curbs on Clergy – Jonathan Luxmoore at Our Sunday Visitor

Public Schools vs. Home Schooling For Religious Liberty – Alicia Connolly-Lohr at Catholic Stand

Vatican II Peritus Msgr. R.G. Bandas on Dogmatic Principles & Sacred Art – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Five Rules for Catholic Politicians – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Of Latin, Papa Ganganelli, & the Suppression of the Jesuits of A.D. 1773 – Fr. Z’s Blog

The World in a Village, Pacem in Terris? – Glenn Slaby at Catholic Stand

Under Pressure to Conform, Catholic Schools Must Defend Church Teaching in Full – Pauline Gallagher at Catholic Herald