Satan Tries to Manipulate Priests, and More Great Links!

Satan Tries to Manipulate Priests - Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Exorcist Diary +1

Bishop Strickland Ordains 4 New Priests in the Diocese of Tyler – Elizabeth Slaten at Catholic East Texas +1

Carlo Acutis Inspires Brothers to Create an App to Help the Poor – Maria Paola Daud at Aleteia

The Most Expensive Thing in the World - Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

The Hardest (and Most Meaningful) Prayer for a Young Mom - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Can You Really Suffer with Joy and Tame the Tongue? With Shane Kapler - Matthew Leonard

You Follow Paul, I Follow Apollos - Michael Sandifer at Catholic Stand

Medieval Christians Saw Eclipses as Signs from  God, But They Also Understood the Science – Beth Spacey at MercatorNet

Glory in All Things Argues for the Timeless Qualities of Benedictine Education – Brian Welter at The Catholic World Report

Fruit of Holiness – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Church’s New Penal Canon Law: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – Ed Condon & J.D. Flynn at The Pillar

Liturgical Colors of Lent in the Ambrosian Rite - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Risking Arrest to Defend the Unborn – Monica Migliorino Miller at Crisis Magazine

Cursed by a Witch Through a Dating Site, Now Really Bad Things are Happening – Fr. Z’s Blog

Envy and Resentment Drive Discrimination Against Asian Americans – Anne Hendershott at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Pro-Abort Catholics Want Church to Leave Them Be, They Should Leave Church Be - Peter Wolfgang at Catholic Herald

