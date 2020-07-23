(https://player.vimeo.com/video/440778246)

A Wellspring in the Desert — The Soul of the Apostolate Summer Conference

The list of conference speakers includes Dom Alcuin Reid, Father Dwight Longenecker, Dr. Ralph Martin, Gregory DiPippo, Sam Guzman and several bishops

The Souls of the Christian Apostolate (SOCA) was founded in 2018 by Kevin Roerty and is putting on an impressive summer conference. The conference will be held from July 24-26 with talks posted online by well-known Catholic leaders. The list of conference speakers is truly inspiring — Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone (San Francisco), Bishop Robert Vasa (Santa Rosa), Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Bishop Joseph Strickland (Tyler), Dom Alcuin Reid (Monastère Saint-Benoît), Father Dwight Longenecker, Abbot Nicholas Zachariadis (Holy Resurrection Monastery), Dr. Ralph Martin, Gregory DiPippo (New Liturgical Movement), Sam Guzman (The Catholic Gentleman) … and many more.

With all the negativity in the news and increasing attacks on Christianity, a conference such as this is sure to strengthen and enliven the laity to hold fast to the Faith. We need saints for the re-conversion of our world and SOCA is actively engaged in providing a training ground for active discipleship. There is also opportunity beyond the conference to engage with SOCA in disciple training through long-term spiritual formation. Do check them out!

Conference information can be found here - https://www.souloftheapostolate.com/

Information on SOCA at - https://socapostolate.org/