The Souls of the Christian Apostolate (SOCA) was founded in 2018 by Kevin Roerty and is putting on an impressive summer conference. The conference will be held from July 24-26 with talks posted online by well-known Catholic leaders. The list of conference speakers is truly inspiring — Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone (San Francisco), Bishop Robert Vasa (Santa Rosa), Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Bishop Joseph Strickland (Tyler), Dom Alcuin Reid (Monastère Saint-Benoît), Father Dwight Longenecker, Abbot Nicholas Zachariadis (Holy Resurrection Monastery), Dr. Ralph Martin, Gregory DiPippo (New Liturgical Movement), Sam Guzman (The Catholic Gentleman) … and many more.

With all the negativity in the news and increasing attacks on Christianity, a conference such as this is sure to strengthen and enliven the laity to hold fast to the Faith. We need saints for the re-conversion of our world and SOCA is actively engaged in providing a training ground for active discipleship. There is also opportunity beyond the conference to engage with SOCA in disciple training through long-term spiritual formation. Do check them out!

Conference information can be found here - https://www.souloftheapostolate.com/

Information on SOCA at - https://socapostolate.org/