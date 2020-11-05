Interview: Rick Santorum Explains What the 2020 Election Results Might Mean for Our Future

Following this election, says Santorum, future Republican leaders “are probably going to be more Catholic than we've seen … going forward.”

As the nation awaits the still unresolved outcome of yesterday’s election, few people are better positioned to reflect on its implications from a Catholic perspective than CNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum.

As a former two-term U.S. senator who represented the battleground state of Pennsylvania from 1995-2007 and was renowned for his commitment to advancing pro-life and pro-family perspectives, and as a former Republican presidential candidate himself in 2012, Santorum is highly conversant with respect to the delicate political dynamics now in play.

And as the homeschooling father of eight children, he has a wealth of experience in terms of integrating his Catholic faith into all areas of his personal and professional life.

Santorum spoke today with the Napa Institute’s executive director Rick Meyer about the outcome of the presidential election. In the interview (which can be seen below), he also discusses how Republican control of the Senate can serve as a check against the implementation of destructive radical agendas that might otherwise be implemented, should Joe Biden turn out to be the winner.

And he explains that the outcome could serve as an opening for a major realignment of the Republican Party, which could reshape the GOP into an entity that is more attuned to the needs of everyday Americans and more closely aligned with the social teachings of the Church.