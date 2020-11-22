Support the register

Restoration of a Wreckovated Chapel, And More!

Restoration of a Wreckovated Chapel – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

Saints Who Had to Endure False Accusations – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia +1

New Title for Your Latin Studies Coming from Fr. Reginald Foster – Fr. Z’s Blog

Ideas Matter: Free Will, Bias, & Social Justice – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Women Deserve Better Than the False Promises of Contraceptive Culture – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Interview on The Catholic Current with Father Robert McTeigue – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

How Great was John Paul II? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Music Continues to Bring Us Together – B.J. Gonzalvo at Catholic Stand

The McCarrick Report & the Choosing of Bishops – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

Catholic Expert: Two Vaccines Not From Abortion Cell Lines – The Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., Catholic Standard

Aquinas’s Guide to the Gospels is Perfect for Short Attention Spans – Dan Hitchens at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick arrives at the Vatican on March 5, 2013.

The McCarrick Report: A Timeline

Published by the Vatican Nov. 10, the report examines the “institutional knowledge and decision-making” regarding Theodore McCarrick, the former cardinal found guilty of sexual abuse of minors and seminarians in 2019.

