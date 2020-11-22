Restoration of a Wreckovated Chapel, And More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Restoration of a Wreckovated Chapel – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1
Saints Who Had to Endure False Accusations – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia +1
New Title for Your Latin Studies Coming from Fr. Reginald Foster – Fr. Z’s Blog
Ideas Matter: Free Will, Bias, & Social Justice – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand
Women Deserve Better Than the False Promises of Contraceptive Culture – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange
Interview on The Catholic Current with Father Robert McTeigue – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
How Great was John Paul II? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
Music Continues to Bring Us Together – B.J. Gonzalvo at Catholic Stand
The McCarrick Report & the Choosing of Bishops – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report
Catholic Expert: Two Vaccines Not From Abortion Cell Lines – The Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., Catholic Standard
Aquinas’s Guide to the Gospels is Perfect for Short Attention Spans – Dan Hitchens at Catholic Herald
