Renovation Of The Chapel Of A Carmelite Monastery In Michigan, Bring On The Persecution, and More!

Missa Cantata at the Chapel of a Carmelite Monastery in Michigan
Missa Cantata at the Chapel of a Carmelite Monastery in Michigan (photo: Liturgical Arts Journal)
The Renovation of the Chapel of a Carmelite Monastery in Michigan – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Persecution? Bring It On – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine +1

The Victory of Lepanto & the Most Holy Rosary – Fr. Joseph Pio Rooney, O.P., at Catholic Restoration

Religious Freedom: Did Vatican II Change Church Doctrine? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

What the NBA Should Never Forget – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Hildebrand Shows How to Find Full Value in the Liturgy – Fr. Nick Blaha at Adoremus

Why I Am Alive – Matthew Walther at The Lamp Magazine

How to Write Better Catholic Appeal Letters – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Flatten the Curve – Not a Covid Post – One Mad Mom

Fall Trends: Mad for Plaid, Reinventing a Classic (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

Is the Neo-Gothic Style Back in Fashion? – Elisabeth Bonnefoi at Aleteia

The Sherborne Missal & the Medieval Artist Who Suffered for His Art – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Problem of Animal Suffering – John DeRosa at Catholic Answers Magazine

Beliefs, Faith, & American Citizenship – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Book Restoration is a Recovered Art for Italian Monks – Shaun McAfee at Our Sunday Visitor

What Drives Us to the Confessional? – Nicholas Lee at Ignitum Today

People are Chestertonian without Realizing It: 46 years of Chesterton Review – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald

