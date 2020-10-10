Renovation Of The Chapel Of A Carmelite Monastery In Michigan, Bring On The Persecution, and More!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Renovation of the Chapel of a Carmelite Monastery in Michigan – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
Persecution? Bring It On – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine +1
The Victory of Lepanto & the Most Holy Rosary – Fr. Joseph Pio Rooney, O.P., at Catholic Restoration
Religious Freedom: Did Vatican II Change Church Doctrine? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand
What the NBA Should Never Forget – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange
Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Hildebrand Shows How to Find Full Value in the Liturgy – Fr. Nick Blaha at Adoremus
Why I Am Alive – Matthew Walther at The Lamp Magazine
How to Write Better Catholic Appeal Letters – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
Flatten the Curve – Not a Covid Post – One Mad Mom
Fall Trends: Mad for Plaid, Reinventing a Classic (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling
Is the Neo-Gothic Style Back in Fashion? – Elisabeth Bonnefoi at Aleteia
The Sherborne Missal & the Medieval Artist Who Suffered for His Art – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
The Problem of Animal Suffering – John DeRosa at Catholic Answers Magazine
Beliefs, Faith, & American Citizenship – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand
Book Restoration is a Recovered Art for Italian Monks – Shaun McAfee at Our Sunday Visitor
What Drives Us to the Confessional? – Nicholas Lee at Ignitum Today
People are Chestertonian without Realizing It: 46 years of Chesterton Review – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald
