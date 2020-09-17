Prominent Protestant Jumps The Tiber, Are Jesus And Michael The Archangel One And The Same And More!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Protestant Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief, Mark Galli, Jumps the Tiber! – Tod J. Worner, M.D., at Word on Fire Blog +1
Are Jesus & Michael the Archangel One & the Same? – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand +1
Religious Freedom: Bleached, Blanched, & Rinsed Out – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report
The Identity of the Catholic Church – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today
How Demons Enter – Michael Brown at Spirit Daily
How are Newcomers to the Traditional Latin Mass Treated? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Padre Pio: Postcard From a Saint – Richard G. Evans at Catholic Stand
An Apologetic for a Method of Governance – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Holiness Inspires Greatness In Others – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
Australia’s Trample on the Seal of Confession – Aidan McIntosh at Clarifying Catholicism
Five Reasons Why Christians in the Holy Land Need Our Help – Aleteia
