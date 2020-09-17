Support the register

Prominent Protestant Jumps The Tiber, Are Jesus And Michael The Archangel One And The Same And More!

(photo: Prominent Protestant Jumps The Tiber, Are Jesus And Michael The Archangel One And The Same And More! / Pixabay)
Protestant Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief, Mark Galli, Jumps the Tiber! – Tod J. Worner, M.D., at Word on Fire Blog +1

Are Jesus & Michael the Archangel One & the Same? – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand +1

Religious Freedom: Bleached, Blanched, & Rinsed Out – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

The Identity of the Catholic Church – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

How Demons Enter – Michael Brown at Spirit Daily

How are Newcomers to the Traditional Latin Mass Treated? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Padre Pio: Postcard From a Saint – Richard G. Evans at Catholic Stand

An Apologetic for a Method of Governance – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Holiness Inspires Greatness In Others – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Australia’s Trample on the Seal of Confession – Aidan McIntosh at Clarifying Catholicism

Five Reasons Why Christians in the Holy Land Need Our Help – Aleteia

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

The Earth is Not Our Mother

“The main point of Christianity was this: that Nature is not our mother: Nature is our sister. We can be proud of her beauty, since we have the same father; but she has no authority over us; we have to admire, but not to imitate.”—G.K. Chesterton, Orthodoxy

