Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pride Month and American Families

News Item: Notre Dame University Website Celebrates ‘Pride Month’

Pride Month
Pride Month (photo: Pat Cross)
Pat Cross Blogs
Pat Cross

Pat Cross Pat Cross (see 2017 Register profile here) is a political cartoonist and illustrator. His work is regularly published at National Review, The American Spectator, Townhall.com, TheCollegeFix.com, and in First Things Magazine. Patrick graduated with a BA in Liberal Arts from Thomas Aquinas College. He lives in Leominster, Massachusetts. To see more of his cartoons visit his blog, patcrosscartoons.com.

Holcomb said that Gianforte and the state legislature “have acted to preserve a level playing field for all female athletes in the state, whether in high school or college.”

New Montana Law Aimed at Protecting Women’s Sports

In a statement, Christiana Holcomb, legal counsel for the group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), said, “Allowing males to compete in girls’ sports destroys fair competition and women’s athletic opportunities.”

Catholic News Agency Nation

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up