Pietra Fitness: A Catholic Response to Yoga, How to Discern a Move, and More Great Links

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Walking Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Pexels from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Pietra Fitness: A Catholic Response to Yoga – Melody Lyons at The Essential Mother Blog

How To Discern A Move – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

Revisiting Lourdes – John Roskoski at Catholic365

A Lasting Inheritance: Reflecting On Fatherhood – Christine Hanus at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Happy 10th Anniversary, Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of the Southern Cross! – A Treasure to be Shared

Icons of the Father – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Catholic College Professor Checks for Pride Flags from Colleagues, Celebrate Pride Or Else – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Some Thoughts on Papal Resignations – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Pope Francis, the Limits of Personalism – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Why the Russian Invasion is Reshaping Global Ecumenism - Anatolii Babynskyi at The Pillar

“How Does a John Paul II Catholic Survive in a Pope Francis World?” – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Thousands Petition Pope Francis to Reconsider Decision to Halt Toulon Ordinations – Aleteia

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Caravaggio (1571–1610), “The Incredulity of Saint Thomas”

For We Walk by Faith, Not by Sight

“Then he said to Thomas, ‘Put your finger here, and see my hands; and put out your hand, and place it in my side; do not be faithless, but believing.’ Thomas answered him, ‘My Lord and my God!’ Jesus said to him, ‘Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.’” (John 20:27-29)

Celeste Behe Blogs

