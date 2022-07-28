Pietra Fitness: A Catholic Response to Yoga, How to Discern a Move, and More Great Links
Pietra Fitness: A Catholic Response to Yoga – Melody Lyons at The Essential Mother Blog
How To Discern A Move – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand
Revisiting Lourdes – John Roskoski at Catholic365
A Lasting Inheritance: Reflecting On Fatherhood – Christine Hanus at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Happy 10th Anniversary, Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of the Southern Cross! – A Treasure to be Shared
Icons of the Father – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand
Catholic College Professor Checks for Pride Flags from Colleagues, Celebrate Pride Or Else – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Some Thoughts on Papal Resignations – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement
Pope Francis, the Limits of Personalism – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
Why the Russian Invasion is Reshaping Global Ecumenism - Anatolii Babynskyi at The Pillar
“How Does a John Paul II Catholic Survive in a Pope Francis World?” – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Thousands Petition Pope Francis to Reconsider Decision to Halt Toulon Ordinations – Aleteia
