Pat Cross (see 2017 Register profile here) is a political cartoonist and illustrator. His work is regularly published at National Review, The American Spectator, Townhall.com, TheCollegeFix.com, and in First Things Magazine. Patrick graduated with a BA in Liberal Arts from Thomas Aquinas College. He lives in Leominster, Massachusetts. To see more of his cartoons visit his blog, patcrosscartoons.com.