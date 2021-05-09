Support the register

Never Forget What Mother’s Day Is All About

NEWS ITEM: ‘Demographic Earthquake’? U.S. Fertility Rates Fall Again to Record-Low Levels

Pat Cross Blogs

 

Happy Mother's Day
Happy Mother's Day
Pat Cross

Pat Cross Pat Cross (see 2017 Register profile here) is a political cartoonist and illustrator. His work is regularly published at National Review, The American Spectator, Townhall.com, TheCollegeFix.com, and in First Things Magazine. Patrick graduated with a BA in Liberal Arts from Thomas Aquinas College. He lives in Leominster, Massachusetts. To see more of his cartoons visit his blog, patcrosscartoons.com.

