One of the Most Exciting Works Of Fiction Ever Is a Catholic Novel, Pray It Forward for the Purgatorians, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

One of the Most Exciting Works of Fiction Ever is a Catholic Novel – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report +1

Pray It Forward, For the Purgatorians – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand +1

New NFL Record Holder Kicker Justin Tucker is a Devout Catholic – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

A Beautiful Meditation on Time from an Old Hymn – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Quo Vadis, Anglicanorum Coetibus? A Reflection from Indonesia – Ioannes Paulus at the Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog

Two Bible Riddles – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

It’s Biblical to Ask Saints to Pray for Us – Matthew Olson at Ignitum Today

Every Kind Of Suffering Is An Invitation From God – Danielle Bean at Catholic-Link

Any Moves with a View to a Conclave? – Andrea Gagliarducci at MondayVatican

Called To Married Life – Laurika Nxumalo at Catholic Stand

What is Happening in the Church and in These USA, A Visual Image – Fr. Z’s Blog

When is Cardinal Gregory Going to Censure President Biden – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Benet Academy, Althoff Catholic High School, and the Banality of Catholic Trendiness – David Gray at DavidLGray.info

Towards the Decline of the Pontificate? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

A House Inside a House: A Fresh Look at the Mass – Jacqueline St. Claire at Catholic Stand

Traditionis Custodes and a Catholic Revival in Cincinnati – Rich Leonardi at Crisis Magazine

A New Regular Traditional Latin Mass at West Virginia University – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

