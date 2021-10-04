One of the Most Exciting Works Of Fiction Ever Is a Catholic Novel, Pray It Forward for the Purgatorians, and More Great Links!
One of the Most Exciting Works of Fiction Ever is a Catholic Novel – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report +1
Pray It Forward, For the Purgatorians – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand +1
New NFL Record Holder Kicker Justin Tucker is a Devout Catholic – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
A Beautiful Meditation on Time from an Old Hymn – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission
Quo Vadis, Anglicanorum Coetibus? A Reflection from Indonesia – Ioannes Paulus at the Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog
Two Bible Riddles – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
It’s Biblical to Ask Saints to Pray for Us – Matthew Olson at Ignitum Today
Every Kind Of Suffering Is An Invitation From God – Danielle Bean at Catholic-Link
Any Moves with a View to a Conclave? – Andrea Gagliarducci at MondayVatican
Called To Married Life – Laurika Nxumalo at Catholic Stand
What is Happening in the Church and in These USA, A Visual Image – Fr. Z’s Blog
When is Cardinal Gregory Going to Censure President Biden – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Benet Academy, Althoff Catholic High School, and the Banality of Catholic Trendiness – David Gray at DavidLGray.info
Towards the Decline of the Pontificate? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
A House Inside a House: A Fresh Look at the Mass – Jacqueline St. Claire at Catholic Stand
Traditionis Custodes and a Catholic Revival in Cincinnati – Rich Leonardi at Crisis Magazine
A New Regular Traditional Latin Mass at West Virginia University – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
