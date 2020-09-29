On Prophets And Pearl-Clutchers, New Pre-Ordinariate Church Flourishes In North Carolina, And More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
On Prophets & Pearl-Clutchers – Fr. Dwight Longenecker at Crisis Magazine +1
New Pre-Ordinariate Community Flourishes in North Carolina – Jackson Perry at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog +1
Father Altman: On Fire Or Fired? – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info
Aziz Ansari on Visiting Parents – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand
The Possibility That A Covid Vaccine Will Be Immoral – Michael Brown at Spirit Daily
Just How Common are Invalid Baptisms? – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Pope Francis, What To Expect – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
On Restoring a Truer Vision of the Biblical Jesus – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission
Palladianism, Late Stuart Anglicanism, & Jacobitism? – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
Holy Smoke! The Crisis We Face – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman, O.S.B., at Dominus Mihi Adjutor
Massimo Faggioli Hearts The Han Reich – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings
Wavicles & The Light Of The World – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand
The Martyrs of the Theban Legion – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Caritas in Veritate – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today
Why We Need the Traditional Latin Mass with Dr. Peter Kwasniewski – The Catholic Gentleman
