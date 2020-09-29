Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

On Prophets And Pearl-Clutchers, New Pre-Ordinariate Church Flourishes In North Carolina, And More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

On Prophets & Pearl-Clutchers – Fr. Dwight Longenecker at Crisis Magazine +1

New Pre-Ordinariate Community Flourishes in North Carolina – Jackson Perry at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog +1

Father Altman: On Fire Or Fired? – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Aziz Ansari on Visiting Parents – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

The Possibility That A Covid Vaccine Will Be Immoral – Michael Brown at Spirit Daily

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Just How Common are Invalid Baptisms? – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Pope Francis, What To Expect – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

On Restoring a Truer Vision of the Biblical Jesus – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

Palladianism, Late Stuart Anglicanism, & Jacobitism? – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Holy Smoke! The Crisis We Face – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman, O.S.B., at Dominus Mihi Adjutor

Massimo Faggioli Hearts The Han Reich – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings

Wavicles & The Light Of The World – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

The Martyrs of the Theban Legion – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Caritas in Veritate – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Why We Need the Traditional Latin Mass with Dr. Peter Kwasniewski – The Catholic Gentleman

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up