On Not Giving Up, Have You Ever Considered Building a Home Chapel, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

On Not Giving Up – Regis Martin at Crisis Magazine +1

Have You Ever Considered Building a Home Chapel? – Catholic Stand +1

Only Got an Hour and Want to ‘Get’ the Eucharist? This Video is for You – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

The Icon of Our Lady of Kazan – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Bear the Cross for Christ: Priest’s Powerful Reminder for Catholics in Mourning – ChurchPOP

Do You Follow an Envelope Jesus? – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

The Changing Face Of Mary Magdalene – Father Dwight Longenecker

Fed by the Lord – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Sacristy Tips: Every Jot and Tittle or on the Color of Missal Ribbons and Liturgical Time – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How the Ambrosian Rite Survived Charlemagne – Notkerus Balbulus at Canticum Salomonis

Saint Pope Pius V and Traditionis Custodes; Ultra Vires – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

New Mass Rules Begin Their ‘Study Period,’ How Long Will It Last – J.D. Flynn and Ed Condon at The Pillar

New Cover Sheets for TPS Reports: Traditionis Custodes – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings

Fr. Z Comments on the Latin Mass Society Examination of ‘Traditionis Custodes’ – Fr. Z’s Blog

Rigeo, Riges, Rigere. . . ; Regarding Traditionis Custodes – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

The Isolated Pope – James at Cream City Catholic

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

