On Not Giving Up, Have You Ever Considered Building a Home Chapel, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
On Not Giving Up – Regis Martin at Crisis Magazine +1
Have You Ever Considered Building a Home Chapel? – Catholic Stand +1
Only Got an Hour and Want to ‘Get’ the Eucharist? This Video is for You – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia
The Icon of Our Lady of Kazan – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Bear the Cross for Christ: Priest’s Powerful Reminder for Catholics in Mourning – ChurchPOP
Do You Follow an Envelope Jesus? – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand
The Changing Face Of Mary Magdalene – Father Dwight Longenecker
Fed by the Lord – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
Sacristy Tips: Every Jot and Tittle or on the Color of Missal Ribbons and Liturgical Time – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
How the Ambrosian Rite Survived Charlemagne – Notkerus Balbulus at Canticum Salomonis
Saint Pope Pius V and Traditionis Custodes; Ultra Vires – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
New Mass Rules Begin Their ‘Study Period,’ How Long Will It Last – J.D. Flynn and Ed Condon at The Pillar
New Cover Sheets for TPS Reports: Traditionis Custodes – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings
Fr. Z Comments on the Latin Mass Society Examination of ‘Traditionis Custodes’ – Fr. Z’s Blog
Rigeo, Riges, Rigere. . . ; Regarding Traditionis Custodes – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
The Isolated Pope – James at Cream City Catholic
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging