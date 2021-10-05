Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/now-that-s-a-monstrance-stewing-in-humiliation-and-more-great-links?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+NCRegisterDailyBlog+National+Catholic+Register

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Now That’s a Monstrance, Stewing In Humiliation, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Eucharist in a Beautiful Monstrance Photo
The Eucharist in a Beautiful Monstrance Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by David Eucaristía from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Now That’s a Monstrance! – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

Stewing in Humiliation – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today +1

From Calcutta to California: How the Missionaries of Charity came to the US – The Pillar

Three Reasons Why the Holy Eucharist is our Highest Encounter – David Gray at DavidLGray.info

Catholic Charities Receives Bishop Herzig Award for 2021 – Catholic East Texas

An Overview of the Gospels – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand

Mexico: Earthquake Disrupts Hail Mary in Church’s Livestream After Abortion Legalized – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

“But . . . ” Vivat Voltaire! – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Is Mary the Queen of Heaven Condemned by the Prophet Jeremiah? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Love The Sinner, Hate The Sin – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

A Newly Embroidered Conopum (Umbraculum) by Lawrence Caruana of Malta – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

North American Ordinariate Ordo Kalendars for 2022 Ready to Order – Peter Jesserer Smith at The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog

Martyr-Nuns’ Last Prayer before being Killed by Muslim Fanatics – Sarah Robsdottir at Aleteia

St. Thomas More: A Man For Our Season – Michael Sandifer at Catholic Stand

The Maronite Liturgy’s Corruption under Modern Western Influence – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

On When Human Life Begins, Cardinal Gregory Flubs the Question – Philip Lawler at CatholicCulture.org

Reaction to the Cruel Suppression in Guadalajara – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up