Now That’s a Monstrance, Stewing In Humiliation, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Now That’s a Monstrance! – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1
Stewing in Humiliation – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today +1
From Calcutta to California: How the Missionaries of Charity came to the US – The Pillar
Three Reasons Why the Holy Eucharist is our Highest Encounter – David Gray at DavidLGray.info
Catholic Charities Receives Bishop Herzig Award for 2021 – Catholic East Texas
An Overview of the Gospels – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand
Mexico: Earthquake Disrupts Hail Mary in Church’s Livestream After Abortion Legalized – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
“But . . . ” Vivat Voltaire! – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
Is Mary the Queen of Heaven Condemned by the Prophet Jeremiah? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Love The Sinner, Hate The Sin – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand
A Newly Embroidered Conopum (Umbraculum) by Lawrence Caruana of Malta – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
North American Ordinariate Ordo Kalendars for 2022 Ready to Order – Peter Jesserer Smith at The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog
Martyr-Nuns’ Last Prayer before being Killed by Muslim Fanatics – Sarah Robsdottir at Aleteia
St. Thomas More: A Man For Our Season – Michael Sandifer at Catholic Stand
The Maronite Liturgy’s Corruption under Modern Western Influence – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
On When Human Life Begins, Cardinal Gregory Flubs the Question – Philip Lawler at CatholicCulture.org
Reaction to the Cruel Suppression in Guadalajara – Fr. Z’s Blog
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging