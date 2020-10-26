A Novena to Christ the King for Our Nation

Day 1. A Kingdom of Truth

“You will know the truth, and the truth will make you free” (John 8:32).

“For this I was born, and for this I have come into the world, to bear witness to the truth.Every one who is of the truth hears my voice” (John 18:37).

Leader: Lord Jesus Christ, eternal and universal King, create in us a desire for and a devotion to the truth, so that we can hear your voice, and in hearing your voice shape our society according to your truth. Grant us the strength to reject our culture’s lies and the courage to give faithful witness to you, to your truth, and to your Kingdom, where you live and reign with the Father in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

All: Almighty and eternal God, you have renewed all creation in your beloved Son, the King of the whole universe. May all the people of the earth, now torn apart by the wound of sin, become subject to the gentle rule of your only begotten Son: Who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever.

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name, Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, And for give us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us, and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Amen.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou among women, And blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, mother of God, pray for us sinners, Now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

Glory Be to the Father, to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, As it was in the beginning, is now And ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

Day 2. A Kingdom of Life

“In him was life, and the life was the light of men” (John 1:2).

“I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly” (John 10:10).

Leader: Lord Jesus Christ, eternal and universal King, who came into the world to give us life everlasting; convert our nation and our culture to revere and protect the gift of human life — especially of the unborn and the terminally ill — so that all who enjoy the gift of life in this world may come to know the surpassing gift of eternal life and rejoice with you in that Kingdom, where you live and reign with the Father, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

All: Almighty and eternal God, you have renewed all creation in your beloved Son, the King of the whole universe. May all the people of the earth, now torn apart by the wound of sin, become subject to the gentle rule of your only begotten Son: Who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever.

Our Father...

Hail Mary...

Glory Be...

Day 3. A Kingdom of Freedom

“If the Son makes you free, you will be free indeed” (John 8:36).

“For freedom Christ has set you free” (Galatians 5:1).

Leader: Lord Jesus Christ, eternal and universal King, through you the Father created us in freedom; but by our sins we have bound ourselves to the evil one. By your royal victory on the Cross, you broke the bonds of Satan. By that same victory, deliver our nation from slavery to sin; help us to serve you in virtue and holiness, according to the glorious liberty of the children of God. And bring us to that perfect freedom, which is worship of you in the Kingdom where you live and reign with the Father in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God forever and ever.

All: Almighty and eternal God, you have renewed all creation in your beloved Son, the King of the whole universe. May all the people of the earth, now torn apart by the wound of sin, become subject to the gentle rule of your only begotten Son: Who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever.

Our Father...

Hail Mary...

Glory Be...

Day 4. A Kingdom of Holiness

“As obedient children, do not be conformed to the passions of your former ignorance, but as he who called you is holy, be holy yourselves in all your conduct; since it is written, ‘You shall be holy, for I am holy’” (1 Peter 1:14-16).

Leader: Lord Jesus Christ, eternal and universal King, who have given us a share in your life, who bid us be blameless and innocent children of God in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation; to be a people set apart to offer you sacrifice, and to intercede for the world and for our nation. Increase our zeal for your holy Name, that all nations acclaim you as Lord; inflame our desire for holiness, that the Church be for the world a worthy manifestation of that Kingdom, where you live and reign with the Father, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

All: Almighty and eternal God, you have renewed all creation in your beloved Son, the King of the whole universe. May all the people of the earth, now torn apart by the wound of sin, become subject to the gentle rule of your only begotten Son: Who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever.

Our Father...

Hail Mary...

Glory Be...

Day 5. A Kingdom of Grace

“And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, full of grace and truth; we have beheld his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father. And from his fulness have we all received, grace upon grace” (John 1:14, 16)

“Working together with him, then, we entreat you not to accept the grace of God in vain” (2 Corinthians 6:1).

Leader: Lord Jesus Christ, eternal and universal King, by whose grace we are reborn as children of God, do not allow us to be conformed to this world and the culture of death. Transform us by the renewal of our minds, that we may think and act — not trusting in the materialistic ideology of our age, not relying on earthly power, not seeking this world’s glory — but according to the light and power of your grace, and for the glory of that Kingdom, where you live and reign with the Father, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

All: Almighty and eternal God, you have renewed all creation in your beloved Son, the King of the whole universe. May all the people of the earth, now torn apart by the wound of sin, become subject to the gentle rule of your only begotten Son: Who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever.

Our Father...

Hail Mary...

Glory Be...

Day 6. A Kingdom of Justice

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they shall be satisfied” (Matthew 5:6).

“Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s” (Matthew 22:21).

Leader: Lord Jesus Christ, eternal and universal King, who alone satisfy our hunger and thirst for justice, may our nation render you the obedience and worship that is your due. Established in right relationship with you, may we work for your justice in our relationships, in our families, in our communities, and in our nation. May our works of justice toward you and one another bring about a lasting peace and a foretaste of that Kingdom where you live and reign with the Father, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

All: Almighty and eternal God, you have renewed all creation in your beloved Son, the King of the whole universe. May all the people of the earth, now torn apart by the wound of sin, become subject to the gentle rule of your only begotten Son: Who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever.

Our Father...

Hail Mary...

Glory Be...

Day 7. A Kingdom of Mercy

“Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40).

Leader: Lord Jesus Christ, eternal and universal King, who became poor for our sake, and who remain present to us in the poor; increase our faith, that we may see you in the suffering and needy; inflame our charity, to serve you generously in them. May the suffering and vulnerable in our nation find in us worthy messengers of that Kingdom where you live and reign with the Father, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

All: Almighty and eternal God, you have renewed all creation in your beloved Son, the King of the whole universe. May all the people of the earth, now torn apart by the wound of sin, become subject to the gentle rule of your only begotten Son: Who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever.

Our Father...

Hail Mary...

Glory Be...

Day 8. A Kingdom of Love

“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-39).

“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:34-35).

Leader: Lord Jesus Christ, eternal and universal King, grant us the grace to build a civilization of love according to the desires of your Sacred Heart. Move the hearts of our nation’s leaders to reject all that opposes your love: all envy, hatred, and violence; all forms of anger, greed and lust. May those who govern us learn that love that rejoices in the truth. Pour your love into our own hearts, that we may be known as your disciples and worthy members of that Kingdom where you live and reign with the Father, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

All: Almighty and eternal God, you have renewed all creation in your beloved Son, the King of the whole universe. May all the people of the earth, now torn apart by the wound of sin, become subject to the gentle rule of your only begotten Son: Who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever.

Our Father...

Hail Mary...

Glory Be...

Day 9. A Kingdom of Peace

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9).

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you” (John 14:27).

Leader: Lord Jesus Christ, eternal and universal King, in whose will we find peace beyond all understanding, bring our nation into harmony with your divine will. May our nation’s leaders not settle for the false peace of this world but always seek that peace that comes from your divine truth. Establish in our hearts that tranquility of order that we in turn may become peacemakers and heralds of that Kingdom where you live and reign with the Father, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

All: Almighty and eternal God, you have renewed all creation in your beloved Son, the King of the whole universe. May all the people of the earth, now torn apart by the wound of sin, become subject to the gentle rule of your only begotten Son: Who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever.

Our Father...

Hail Mary...

Glory Be...