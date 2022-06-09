No Formal Services Will Take Place, Take Back June for the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

No Formal Services Will Take Place, But They Should – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Take Back June for the Sacred Heart of Jesus – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

When God Wants Me To Love Him In Another Way – Jocelyn Soriano at Ignitum Today

Spend June Making Acts of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus – Miss Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory!

Book Review: These Twelve by Rod Bennett – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Father’s Day Catholic Gift Guide — 2022 – Theology of Home Blog

Four Catholic Ways to Mourn Victims of a Tragedy – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Our Best Friend – the Holy Spirit – Ralph Hathaway at Catholic365

How to Persuade Someone to Donate to Your Catholic Apostolate – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Joyful Easter Christians - Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™

The Summer Reading List: A Ukrainian Primer – George Weigel at Denver Catholic

The Sky is Where It Has Always Been: Cardinal McElroy? – One Mad Mom

New Members of the College of Cardinals – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Bizarre Pentecost Mass – Kevin Knight at New Advent

Forgotten Roman Customs of Pentecost – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

