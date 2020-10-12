Support the register

New University Of Virginia Campus Church Evangelizes With Beauty, The Poorest Of The Poor, And More!

Saint Thomas University Parish
Saint Thomas University Parish (photo: St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish by Anna Harter via Aleteia)
New Church on the University of Virginia Campus Evangelizes with Beauty – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1

The Poorest of the Poor – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament – EWTN Poland

Harnessing the Awesome Power of Catholic Mysticism & Deep Prayer – Matthew Leonard

Why Every Catholic Must Engage in Mental Prayer – Peter McGregor at The Australian Catholic Weekly

Why It’s Important To Bless your New Home – Noémie Bertin at Aleteia

From Agnostic to Baptist to Catholic: The ABCs of Conversion – Dr. Ian Murphy at The Coming Home Network International

Send Your Love to Jesus in the Eucharist with this Morning Prayer – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Forgotten Prayer of the Father – Tyler Blanski at The Catholic Gentleman

Today’s Youth Need Veritatis Splendor – Vaclav Rajlich & Michael O. Kenney at Catholic Stand

Benedictine Spirituality: The Master’s Instructions – Fr. Boniface Hicks, O.S.B., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

More than Words are Needed: A Faith Disconnected from Life – Deacon M. Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life™

Hurry Up: The World Needs Your Talents! – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand

The Goal in Raising Children – John Cuddeback at Life Craft

Prepare to Receive Communion with St. Therese’s Childlike Prayer – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

Longing for Eternal Love – Anja Renkes at Ignitum Today

Spiritual Training: A Workout For Your Soul – Drew & Katie Taylor at Catholic Link

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

