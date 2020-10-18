Never Bet on Red — Why No One Can Be a Good Catholic and True Socialist at the Same Time

“The harvest of misery is before our eyes, and the dreadful projects of the most disastrous national upheavals are threatening us from the growing power of the socialistic movement.” —Pope Leo XIII

Remember that famous Einstein quote, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results?” It’s misattributed –– it actually originated with mystery novelist Rita Mae Brown.

But, either way, it’s a great quote one can pull out whenever someone stupidly repeats what they’ve already failed at.

The Bible has a by far more colorful –– and entertaining –– version: “As a dog returns to its vomit, so fools repeat their folly” (Proverbs 26:11). It’s bad enough when people quote the Bible when you know you’re wrong. It’s worse when you think you still have a great idea despite proof otherwise.

Perhaps it’s the practical application to what logicians refer to as the “Gambler’s Fallacy” –– the patently silly notion that if you try something long enough, eventually it’s going to come up sunshine, rainbows and lollipops for you. Nothing could be further from the truth. The chances of getting three lemons on a legitimate, untampered with jackpot machine is 1/10 times 1/10 times 1/10, or one in a thousand. In terms of percentages, it’s 999 to 1 each time you pull the lever of the one-armed bandit. You don’t get extra accumulated points for perseverance.

So why do atheists insist on going back to the dog vomit that is socialism?

Of the 43 countries that were founded as Marxist in the 20th century, only five remain: China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Laos. The latter four are among the poorest countries in the world. Though China’s economy is the second largest in the world with a GDP of $14.14 trillion, it’s a far distant second to America’s $21.44 trillion GDP. It looks less impressive when you consider the 2019 per-capita disposable income for Americans was $45,646 and only $4,461.95 for Chinese.

But this doesn’t really count as capitalism, and wealth accumulation is strictly verboten among real socialists.

What ever happened to the other folk that fell for the red utopia bandwagon over the 20th and 21st centuries other than these sad sacks? The following are the “also-rans” in the Great Communist Race to Global Self-destruction:

Arab Republic of Egypt (45 years, 179 days) Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (2013 – present) Benin (14 years, 91 days) Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic (70 years, 344 days) Coalition Government of Democratic Kampuchea (9 years, 45 days)) Communist Party of Vietnam (85 years, 144 days) Co-operative Republic of Guyana - 39 years, 297 days) Czechoslovak Republic (12 years, 32 days) Czechoslovak Socialist Republic (29 years, 261 days) Democratic Federal Yugoslavia (2 years, 0 days) Democratic Government of Albania (1 year, 43 days) Democratic Kampuchea (Cambodia) (7 years, 66 days) Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea - 28 years, 161 days) Democratic Republic of Afghanistan (9 years, 217 days) Democratic Republic of Madagascar (16 years, 257 days) Democratic Republic of the Sudan (16 years, 138 days) Democratic Republic of Vietnam (16 years, 184 days) Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (41 years, 326 days) Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal (4 years, 313 days) Federal People’s Republic of Yugoslavia (17 years, 129 days) German Democratic Republic (East Germany) (40 years, 361 days) Great Socialist People’s Libyan Arab Jamahiriya (25 years, 191 days) Hungarian People’s Republic (40 years, 64 days) Ihe Iraqi 14 July Revolution. (5 years, 160 days) Iraqi Republic (36 years, 264 days) Iraqi Republic (4 years, 209 days) Islamic Republic of Mauritania (16 years, 197 days) Libyan Arab Republic (7 years, 182 days) Mongolian People’s Republic (67 years, 80 days) People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan (4 years, 150 days) People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria (58 years, 26 days) People’s Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (4 years, 94 days) People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen (19 years, 172 days) People’s Republic of Albania (30 years, 352 days) People’s Republic of Angola (16 years, 290 days) People’s Republic of Bulgaria (44 years, 83 days) People’s Republic of Kampuchea (10 years, 111 days) People’s Republic of Mozambique (15 years, 159 days) People’s Republic of South Yemen (3 years, 1 day People’s Republic of the Congo (22 years, 72 days) People’s Revolutionary Government (Grenada) (4 years, 226 days) People’s Revolutionary Party of Kampuchea (21 years, 115 days) People’s Socialist Republic of Albania (15 years, 85 days) Portuguese Republic (44 years, 118 days) Provisional Government of National Union and National Salvation of Cambodia (4 years, 56 days) Provisional Military Government of Socialist Ethiopia (12 years, 239 days) Rebel Zapatista Autonomous Municipalities (1994 – present) Republic of Cape Verde (17 years, 79 days) Republic of Djibouti (10 years, 345 days) Republic of Egypt (4 years, 249 days) Republic of Equatorial Guinea (9 years, 27 days) Republic of Ghana (5 years, 238 days) Republic of Guinea (25 years, 184 days) Republic of India - 43 years, 224 days) Republic of Mali (16 years, 269 days) Republic of Nicaragua (41 years, 11 days) Republic of Poland (7 years, 24 days) Republic of Seychelles (14 years, 205 days) Republic of Sierra Leone (13 years, 81 days) Republic of Tunisia (23 years, 128 days) Republic of Zambia (17 years, 364 days) Romanian Communist Party (42 years, 0 days) Romanian People’s Republic (17 years, 234 days) Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (5 years, 51 days) Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (44 years, 154 days) Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (29 years, 20 days) Socialist People’s Libyan Arab Jamahiriya (9 years, 44 days) Socialist Republic of Romania (24 years, 131 days) Socialist Republic of the Union of Burma (14 years, 259 days) Somali Democratic Republic (21 years, 97 days) State of Cambodia (16 years, 189 days) State of Eritrea - 29 years, 66 days) Syrian Arab Republic (48 years, 356 days) Tannu Tuvan People’s Republic (5 years, 102 days) The Polish People’s Republic (37 years, 161 days) Tuvan People’s Republic (17 years, 322 days) Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (72 years, 167 days) Union of Burma (11 years, 307 days) Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (67 years, 66 days) United Arab Republic (3 years, 218 days) United Republic of Tanzania (56 years, 94 days) Wa State (April 1989 – present)

The following is a list of short-lived socialist governments which emerged during wars or revolutions but didn’t survive long enough to form stable governments or achieve international recognition but need to be recognized here as the legitimate socialist failures that they are:

Paris Commune (1871) Strandzha Commune (1903) Ukrainian People’s Republic (1917–1921) Crimean People’s Republic (1917–1918) Soviet Republic of Soldiers and Fortress-Builders of Naissaar (1917–1918) Belarusian People’s Republic (1918–1919) West Ukrainian People’s Republic (1918–1919) Finnish Socialist Workers' Republic (1918) Odessa Soviet Republic (1918) Donetsk–Krivoy Rog Soviet Republic (1918) People’s State of Bavaria (1918 –1919) Alsace Soviet Republic (1918) Soldiers’ Council of Strasbourg (1918) Free Socialist Republic of Germany (1919) Mainz Workers' and Soldiers' Council (1918) Alsace-Lorraine Soviet Republic (1918) Commune of the Working People of Estonia (1918–1919) Saxon Soviet Republic (1918 –1919) Latvian Socialist Soviet Republic (1918–1920) Hungarian People’s Republic (1918 –– 1919) Free Territory (1918 –– 1921) Würzburg Soviet Republic (1919) Bremen Soviet Republic (1919) Lithuanian–Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic (1919) Republic of Councils in Hungary (1919) Mughan Soviet Republic (1919) Bavarian Soviet Republic (1919) Limerick Soviet (1919) Crimean Socialist Soviet Republic (1919) Bessarabian Soviet Socialist Republic (1919 and again for 3 days in September 1924) Slovak Soviet Republic (1919) Galician Soviet Socialist Republic (1920) Persian Socialist Soviet Republic (1920–1921) People’s Republic of Mongolia (1921–1924) Hunan Soviet (1927) Guangzhou Commune (Guangzhou Soviet) (1927) Soviet Zone (1927–1937) Korean People’s Association in Manchuria (1929–1931) Nghệ-Tĩnh Soviet (1930–1931) Jiangxi–Fujian Soviet (1931–1934) Chinese Soviet Republic (1931-1937) Socialist Republic of Chile (1932) People’s Revolutionary Government of the Republic of China (1933–1934) Xinjiang Clique (1934–1941) Asturian Socialist Republic (October 1934) Regional Defence Council of Aragon (1936–1937) Anarchist Aragon (1936–1939) Revolutionary Catalonia (1936–1939) Shaan-Gan-Ning Border Region (1937–1946) Finnish Democratic Republic (1939–1940) Political Committee of National Liberation (1944) Inner Mongolian People’s Republic (1945) People’s Republic of Korea (1945–1946) Soviet Civil Administration (1945–1949) Liberated Zone (1946–1949) Azerbaijan People’s Government (1945–1946) Republic of Mahabad (1946) Provisional People’s Committee for North Korea (1946–1947) People’s Committee of North Korea (1947–1948) Provisional Democratic Government of North Greece (1947–1949) Marquetalia Republic (1948–1958) Second East Turkestan Republic (1949) People’s Republic of Zanzibar and Pemba (1964) Republic of South Vietnam (1969-1976) People’s Provisional Government of Vanuatu (1977–1978) People’s Revolutionary Republic of Guinea (1979–1984) Junta of National Reconstruction (1979–1985) National Revolutionary Council of Gambia (1981) National Council for the Revolution (1984–1987) Republic of Kuwait (1990, 24 days) Democratic Republic of Yemen (1994, 48 days) Nashville Autonomous Zone (2020, 2 days) CHAZ/CHOP (Seattle, Washington, 23 days, 2020) (Author’s Note: with a population of only 200, the settlement had a murder rate of 500 per 100,000. In 2019, Venezuela had a murder rate of 60.3 per 100,000, 88% lower than CHAZ/CHOP.

Socialists seek power over an enslaved people. It originates in their atheism. Atheist communists (e.g., Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Trotsky, Hoxha, Ceauşescu, Milošević) killed 153.5 million people in the 20th century alone. In the same period, atheist fascists (e.g., Hitler, Tojo, Plutarcho Calles, Mussolini) killed an additional 170 million. That’s 320 million all killed by atheists in the 20th century alone. This is in addition to the 17 million killed by atheist royalists (Napoleon) in the 19th century.

Some people never learn, but the Catholic Church will always stand.