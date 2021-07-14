Support the register

Must Christian Wives Be Subordinate To Their Husbands, Creating Your Domestic Church, and More Great Links!

Must Christian Wives Be Subordinate to Their Husbands? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand +1

How Core Imagery in Your Domestic Church Should Differ from the Parish Church – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement +1

I Am Woman – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Padre Pio’s Greatest Wound – Kathy Schiffer at Aleteia

Extraterrestrial Life: A Catholic Perspective; Chemical Evolution – Bob Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

The Meaning of the Liturgical Colors at Mass – Father Dwight Longenecker

Ohio Priest’s Plea Raises Tech Accountability Concerns – The Pillar

Debating Social Justice with Louis D. Jones – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Who Is Weaponizing The Eucharist? Politicians, Not Bishops – Father Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

To Promote Unity, Ad Populum Will be Banned? – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Summorum Pontificum at Fourteen: Its Tragic Flaws – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Ought We Import Elements of the Traditional Latin Mass into the Novus Ordo? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Prohibitions Against the Traditional Latin Mass are Abuses of Power, a Form of Episcopal Tyranny – Father Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life

Announcing the Pope’s Surgery: Another Vatican PR Blunder – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Archbishop of Dijon: Pope Francis to Enjoin Concelebration on All Priests of the Roman Rite – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Why Men Leave Their Dying Wives – David Mills at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

