Pierre Mignard (1612-1695), “St. Charles Borromeo Ministering to Plague Victims”

Canceling Public Masses in Rome is Not the Answer to Coronavirus

“Be ready to abandon this mortal life rather than the people committed to your care. Go forward among the plague-stricken as to life, as to a reward, even if there is only one soul to be won to Christ.” —St. Charles Borromeo

The Scriptures warn us of a most serious threat to our spiritual well-being, which is the fear of death:

Now since the children have flesh and blood, [Jesus] too shared in their humanity, so that by his death he might destroy him who holds the power of death, that is, the devil, and free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death (Hebrews 2:14-15).

Yet now, we are manifesting an almost worldwide panic attack over a virus that, however bad it might be, has no power of itself to “separate us from the love of Christ” (Romans 8:35).

One may excuse unbelievers, whom St. Paul describes as “those who have no hope” (1 Thessalonians 4:13), but what are we to say of bishops and other Church leaders who will cancel Masses and deny the sacraments to the faithful while bars and restaurants remain open (albeit on a reduced basis)? Food and drink are essential to our physical survival, but the Holy Eucharist is even more essential to our spiritual survival: Truly, truly, I tell you, unless you eat the flesh and drink the blood of the Son of Man, you have no life in you (John 6:53). And thus we are confronted with deep indignation over the lack of hand sanitizer and surgical masks but too little indignation over the astonishing limits and outright refusal to offer the sacraments to God’s faithful.

We have lost our way. We are obsessed over a virus but give little attention to the sinful drives that can kill our souls eternally. Too many bishops who have long refused to delineate the requirements of worthy reception of Holy Communion have suddenly discovered the need to reserve Holy Communion for people who may, even in a very remote and merely potential way, have incurred physical threats to their health.

Yes, we have lost our way, and our souls. Would that we cared for our souls as we care for our bodies! The very leaders who have refused to warn Catholics of the grave danger of receiving Holy Communion unworthily (1 Corinthians 11:27-32) have suddenly found a concern in their hearts for the lesser danger of coronavirus. Away with holy water; away with the sacraments that nourish the soul! And thus they work with secular leaders to limit and even obstruct the faithful from access to the Most Blessed Sacrament. But what of those who have received the Eucharist unworthily and have brought condemnation on themselves? There is silence about this from too many of our Church leaders.

I simply ask you: Are we majoring in the minors? Physical health has its place, but spiritual health does too — and its place is vastly more important. I would rather die than renounce or deny the Lord. I would rather die than insist that my physical well-being is more important than my spiritual well-being. As the Scripture above reminds us, Satan keeps us in bondage through our fear of death (and suffering).

I am concerned that we have lost our courage and our faith and subordinated holy things to the state in this matter. Canceling Mass while bars and restaurants remain open during the day is obtuse and demonstrates a lack of resolve among our leaders. St. Charles Borromeo did not hunker down during the plague of Milan in the 16th century — he went among the faithful and cared for them as a priest should do. He also told the unbelieving leaders of his day to acknowledge that faith, public repentance and worship were essential parts of any solution. We have far less than plague today and are far too willing to let a secular government tell us to cancel our public prayers.

Some will call me irresponsible for calling for public and communal Masses to resume. “People are dying,” they will say. I can only respond by saying that souls are dying due to fear and worldly obsession with death. Death will come to all of us, and not likely by coronavirus. The deeper and more important question is this: Are you ready to die and face judgment?

Let’s take reasonable precautions. Wash your hands; avoid touching your face; respect that some do not want to shake hands just now. But above all, do not be afraid and think that God is no longer in control. Go to Mass and trust God! Now is the time for faith, not an unwise abandonment of the liturgy which remains our help for salvation in a sin-soaked and unholy world. Run to God! Do not run from him and his sacraments.

Lord, save us from foolish and unfaithful preoccupations! Give us health. But, above all, give us a faith that does not fear the mere attacks on the body but soberly recalls that attacks on the soul are far more serious than the world thinks. Help us to be most concerned in what matters to you. Our bodies will die but our souls will endure. By your grace may we tend to our souls so that our bodies may one day rise to glory.