Mother Teresa’s Humility List, How Many Archangels Are In The Bible, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

St. Mother Teresa’s Humility List: 15 Amazing Tips for Everyday Holiness – ChurchPOP +1

How Many Archangels are in the Bible? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

What Jayber Crow Can Teach Us About the Priesthood & Celibacy – Jason Craig at Catholic Exchange

Is Mary the Woman in Revelation 12? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Hard Road of National Renewal – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

How Do We Know That Jesus Is Risen? – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

The Problem With Prophets – Dale Ahlquist at Crisis Magazine

A Brief History of Watts & Co. of London – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Review: Beautiful Book on the Female Martyrs of the Roman Canon! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Anti-Semitism/Anti-Christianism: Equal Partners in Hate – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

Pride & Lucifer: Pick Your Battles – FSSP at The Missive

Be Sure to Show This to Millennials! – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

All Genuine Roads Must Lead to the Tradition of the Church – Fr. Richard Cipolla at Rorate Cæli

With Our Hope Well-Anchored in Heaven – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Even After the Missionaries Left China, the Image of Mary Lingered – Lucien de Guise at Catholic Herald