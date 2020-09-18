Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Mother Teresa Deemed These Spiritual Bugs Hard To Cure, Our Personal Vocation Looks For Us And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Catholic News Agency)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Mother Teresa Believed These Spiritual Diseases are Difficult to Cure – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

Our Personal Vocation Looks For Us – Daniel Mark at Catholic Stand +1

Primacy of Whatever Via James Martin, SJ – One Mad Mom

Tough Love – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

The Consequences of Changes Implemented After Vatican II – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

A Chapter That Changed My Life: “Love & Responsibility” – Rachel Bulman at Word on Fire Blog

Is ‘Systemic Racism’ a Problem or Is It Simply Racism? – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Clergy Must Lead in Undoing the Pro-Death Indoctrination – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Will Catholics Go Back to Mass on Their Bishops’ Orders? – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

Open Letter from Fr. Christopher Basden to the Closing of Downside Abbey – Joseph Shaw, Ph.D., at The Chairman's Blog

Choosing to Stay & Fight – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Pathways of Our Fathers: Two Journeys of Love, Sacrifice, & Family – Augustines Alley

When Catholics are Hunted Down, What Should We have to Help Underground Priests? – Fr. Z's Blog

The Barbaric Act of Aborting a Baby: Videos Explaining 1st-3rd Trimester Abortions – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Viganò: Without Vatican II, Destruction by 60s Revolution Wouldn’t Have Happened – Edward Pentin

The Occult Spirituality of Black Lives Matter – Dan Burke at Crisis Magazine

Fr. Rodrigue’s Home Bishop Also Disavows His Messages & Prophecies – Mother of All Peoples

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

The Earth is Not Our Mother

“The main point of Christianity was this: that Nature is not our mother: Nature is our sister. We can be proud of her beauty, since we have the same father; but she has no authority over us; we have to admire, but not to imitate.”—G.K. Chesterton, Orthodoxy

Angelo Stagnaro Blogs

The Earth is Not Our Mother

“The main point of Christianity was this: that Nature is not our mother: Nature is our sister. We can be proud of her beauty, since we have the same father; but she has no authority over us; we have to admire, but not to imitate.”—G.K. Chesterton, Orthodoxy

Angelo Stagnaro Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up