More Biblical Reasons Why Catholics Don’t Believe in ‘Limited Atonement’

John Calvin was wrong. As found in the Bible and taught by the Church, Christ died for all men.

This is a continuation of my previous article on the specifically Calvinist doctrine of “limited atonement,” which erroneously holds that Christ died not for all men, but only for the “elect” — those whose eternal destiny is heaven.

I had listed several biblical passages that provide the basis for Christian belief that the free gift of salvation is available to all. I continue:

John 12:32 — “And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all men to myself .”

The efficacy of this atonement is not dependent on man. It is what it is: sufficient to save all men who will accept it. What is dependent upon man is whether each person will accept or reject God and His free offer of mercy and salvation. If a person accepts it, it was only because God’s grace enabled him or her to do so.

If he or she rejects it, it’s because they chose in their free will to do so, just as Adam and Eve chose to listen to and follow the advice of the serpent rather than God. They chose their own wisdom over God’s: which is what every reprobate person does.

Even John Calvin seems to have rejected limited atonement in his later years:

He makes this favor common to all, because it is propounded to all, and not because it is in reality extended to all; for though Christ suffered for the sins of the whole world, and is offered through God’s benignity indiscriminately to all, yet all do not receive him. (Commentary on Romans 5:18)

Calvinists contend that Jesus died for “many” (Matthew 20:28; Isaiah 53:11), and for the “sheep” (John 10:11, 15), and the Church (Galatians 2:20; Ephesians 5:2, 25-27; Titus 2:13-14), and “his friends” (John 15:13). But this is “either/or” fallacious thinking. One thing doesn’t exclude a wider category. If I say “I love my wife” does it follow that I don’t love my children, too? If I tell one of my four children that I love them, does it follow that I don’t love the other three? The fact remains that the Bible says that Jesus died for all men.

Holding to the Calvinist position means completely ignoring the several passages that say Jesus died for “all men” (John 12:32; 1 Timothy 4:10), the “world” (John 1:29; 3:17; 4:42, 6:43, 51; 12:46; 2 Corinthians 5:29), “whoever believes” (John 3:15-16), “the ungodly” (Romans 5:6), “all” (2 Corinthians 5:14-15; 1 Timothy 2:6), “sinners” (1 Timothy 1:15), and “every one” (Hebrews 2:9). That’s an awful lot of Bible to ignore, isn’t it?

Jesus says: “Behold, I stand at the door and knock; if any one hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me” (Revelation 3:20). He doesn’t merely say, “if the elect hear my voice … ”