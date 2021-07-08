Support the register

Miracles Continue To Surround Audrey Santo, 5 Small Changes You Can Make to Your Day To Deepen Your Spiritual Life, and More Great Links!

Bread Multiplication Miracle
Bread Multiplication Miracle (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Thomas B. from Pixabay)
Miracles Continue to Surround Audrey Santo – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand +1

5 Small Changes You Can Make to Your Day to Deepen Your Spiritual Life – Fr. Michael Rennier at Aleteia +1

Did Catholics Invent the Doctrine of Transubstantiation in the 1200s? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

God Doesn’t Want You To Be Nice, But To Be A Saint – Tim Glemkowski

Church Fires are Latest Chapter in Unmarked Grave Scandal – The Pillar

Adopting Proper Postures in Prayer – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Why Fathers Need to Learn About Mortification – Tyler Rowley at Catholic Exchange

Awesome! – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

The Catholic Church Advances to Adopt “Open Communion” – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

The Campaign Against Musically-Shaped Memory – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Pastoral Incoherence – Fr. Timothy V. Vavereck at The Catholic Thing

Why Did the Diocese of Lincoln Build a ‘Spirit of Vatican II’ Cathedral? – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Looking into Francis’ Hand-written Letter to Martin – Fr. Z’s Blog

Vatican II-ism: Poison in Every Pie – Fr. Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life

The Vatican’s Anti-Latin Campaign – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report

Prodigal Nation – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

