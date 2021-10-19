Video: Labour MP Defends Last Rites in Tribute to Sir David Amess

The Member of Parliament for Wythenshawe and Sale East proposed an ‘Amess Amendment’ to protect access to the last sacraments in the United Kingdom.

Sir David used his power for the Common Good, says Labour MP @MikeKaneMP, in this powerful tribute👇🏽 https://t.co/VNz4XZ8cHA — Brad Wilcox (@BradWilcoxIFS) October 19, 2021

“While I have the attention of the Front Benches: Catholics believe that Extreme Unction helps guide the soul to God after death. So maybe we could come up with an ‘Amess Amendment’ so that no matter where it is, in the care home or at a crime scene, that Members, or anybody, can receive that sacrament.

“He believed fundamentally in the social teaching of the Church — dignity, solidarity, subsidiarity — to the nth degree when it came to Southend, [and] a preferential option for the poor and care for the environment. That meant that he came with unique views on things such as life, death, Europe, animal protection — sometimes in chime with his party, sometimes in chime with the country, but sometimes not. He channeled the 14th-century mystic Julian of Norwich. She who said, “All things shall be well, and all manner of things shall be well.” That is difficult for us all here today. His cheeky catchphrase was, “Don’t worry; it will be fine” — not quite Bruce Forsyth, but he was a friend of Bruce Forsyth and his family.

“He did not die a martyr, but he died, as has been said, doing the things he loved — helping constituents. He would have known that the theologian Karl Rahner said that power is a gift from God. That portcullis on the top of our letterheads gives us all that power, whether on the Front Bench, or whether in opposition or whether on the Back Benches. Let us recommit to Sir David today that we will use that power for the common good.

“He died on the feast of St. Teresa of Ávila. She said this, famously: ‘Trust God that you are exactly where you are meant to be. May you not forget the infinite possibilities that are born of faith. May you use those gifts that you have received, and pass on the love that has been given to you.’

“David used those gifts, and he passed on that love.”