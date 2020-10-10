Michigan Dominican Sisters See Vocations Boom, Her Guardian Angel Saved And Converted Her, And More!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Michigan Dominican Sisters See Vocations Boom: 18 New Postulants – Rebecca W. Martin at Our Sunday Visitor +1
My Sister’s Guardian Angel Saved Her Life & Years Later, Led Her Home – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1
What Is the “Sin of Human Respect”? – Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission
Ungrateful Tenants – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today
What Happened to the Minor Order of Exorcist – Michael Brown at Spirit Daily Blog
How Do You Spell Garish? – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Alfonso’s Never Ending Death – Arthur Pahl at Catholic Stand
Curses are Real! – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism
Anti-Catholicism in America: Where We are Today – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est
Complete Horror Show of Public Schools in Milwaukee, Truly Frightening – Fr. Z’s Blog
Pride Goes Before the Fall – One Mad Mom
Overcoming Liberal Individualism thru a Vision for Rebuilding Culture – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture
Fratelli Tutti: My Initial Impressions – Eric Sammons at Swimming Upstream
Photos & Descriptions of a Recent Armenian Liturgy in California – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
Fratelli Tutti: Let The Penitential Slog Begin – Restore-DC-Catholicism
Catholic Social Teaching & Your Vote – Scott Davis at Catholic Stand
Fratelli Tutti: Banning Life Imprisonment – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings
