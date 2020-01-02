Cima da Conegliano (1459–1517), “Christ Enthroned”

Making All Things New in the New Year

“Put no trust in princes, in children of Adam powerless to save.” (Psalm 146)

Here we are in 2020. We are living in quite turbulent times — and by “we” can be understood both the Church and the broader world. There is immense division and confusion, and it is in such a setting that Satan thrives. After all, every sin begins with the Evil One’s famous question, “Did God really say…?” (Genesis 3:1), and such is the mindset of wide swaths of society.

We may be tempted to enter into despair, or to search for solutions only in the political realm or in some other segment of civilization. Of course, politics has its purpose, and serving in the public square is one of the noblest forms of participation within any culture. Yet, to quote the opening of Psalm 146, “Praise the Lord, my soul; I will praise the Lord all my life, sing praise to my God while I live. Put no trust in princes, in children of Adam powerless to save. Who breathing his last, returns to the earth; that day, all his planning comes to nothing” (Psalm 146:2-4).

As such, in 2020 and beyond, in whom shall we place our ultimate trust? Who gives us, in the end, the resolution of the deepest longing of our hearts? There is one solution to all that is ailing us, and that is the divine person of Jesus Christ.

Nestled toward the end of the book of Revelation is a very brief passage that runs the risk of being overlooked if we are not paying close attention: “The one who sat on the throne said, ‘Behold, I make all things new’” (Revelation 21:5). The newness that Christ brings is not in the form of a revision of the Church’s time-honored and time-tested moral teachings, as some might have you believe. Instead, the novelty that Christ brings is the Good News constituting his Gospel, whose teachings are ever sound and ever needed, no matter the era or trials comprising contemporary dilemmas.

The year 2020, as an election year, will likely feature a rather ferocious political battle within the United States. When tempted to look to political engagement as the sole method of attenuating the discord in which we are so viciously entangled, look to the Cross as the source of your consolation. Did not Jesus provide an example of prayer throughout the Gospels? Did he place hope in Herod, or Caesar, or Pilate? The more devoted we are to bringing the Good News of Christ out into the world, the better capable we will be of fashioning the culture to match its occasionally unspoken ideal: God’s will.