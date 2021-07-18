Support the register

Maybe I Am The Problem, False Visions From Demons, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Tumisu from Pixabay)
Maybe I’m The Problem – John Clark at Magis Center +1

Exorcist Diary: False Visions from Demons – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism +1

Ten Biblical Meditations for Making a Good Confession – Father Ed Broom at Catholic Exchange

How Do You Make Amends for Your Sins? – Marlon De La Torre, Ph.D., at Knowing is Doing

Why the Peace of Christ is the Remedy for Political Discord – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Obstacles to Deepening Our Love Affair With God – Kendra Von Esh at Catholic Stand

Saint John Paul’s Advice to Apostolates During Hectic Times – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Five Fundamental Freedoms for the Christian Evangelizer – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Prophets of the New Covenant – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Next Big Picture in Bioethics: Euthanizing Dementia Patients – Charles Camosy at Church Life Journal

Rethinking the Enlightenment from within the Catholic Intellectual Traditions – Christopher Shannon, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Anyone for Tennis? – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Did I Mention Those New Prolife Catholics Who Hate Homeschool? – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Book: The Trouble with Magic: Our Failed Search for More and Christ’s Fulfillment of Our Desires – Fr. Z’s Blog

President of Vatican Financial Authority had ‘Consulting’ Deal with Secretariat of State – The Pillar

