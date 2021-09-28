Support the register

Lost Masterpiece Hanging In New York Church For Years, 5 Inexpensive Ways To Give Your Space A Catholic Touch, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Lost Masterpiece was Hanging in New York Church for Years – John Burger at Aleteia +1

Five Inexpensive Ways to Give Your Space a Catholic Touch – Claire Collins at Radiant Magazine +1

Rosary Crusade Against the Darkness – Dan Burke at SpiritualDirection.com

The Case for Christ – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

How Do We Become “Pure & Undefiled” Before God? – Gayle Somers at Catholic Exchange

Loreto House: All Women are Welcome in This Place – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Largest Incensor Ever; All Day Santiago de Compostela – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Why Adopting the ESV-CE Lectionary Could Advance the Ordinariate Mission – Peter Wolfgang at Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog

Raymond Cardinal Burke: An Appreciation – Crisis Magazine

Evangelizing – What is It, and How Can We Evangelize? – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

Mr. Winters, a Papal Conclave, Ted McCarrick. . .& the Holy Spirit – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Lost Indulgences – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Biden’s Abortion Fig Leaves and Masks Are (Finally) Off – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic Thing

Peter’s Primacy and Jesus’ Choice – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

Spanish Bishop Leaves Priesthood for Satanic Writer He was Exorcising – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at St. Michael’s Center Blog

Scandal and Folly, Rabbis and Bishops – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

