Simone Cantarini (1612-1648), “Madonna of the Rosary”

10 Reasons Why the Rosary Is So Powerful

Satan hates God. Satan hates you. And Satan hates the Rosary.

Saints say it. Popes say it.

The Rosary is a powerful weapon against evil. But have you stopped to figure out why?

Here are 10 reasons why the Rosary prayer is the most powerful and how you can use it most fully.

1. It Engages Your Will. The human will is powerful because it is a sharing in God’s power. He gives us the will to choose to do good or to do evil — and that will, in and of itself, is a powerful weapon in the spiritual realm. That’s why Satan seeks to enslave us and incapacitate our will through addictions. When our will is joined with God’s will through prayer we literally tap into God’s own power source.

2. It is Physical. God has given us bodies and souls. Angels — and this includes demons — are purely spiritual creatures. They have no physical form and are therefore inferior to us. When we pray the Rosary we use our bodies. We hold the rosary beads with a crucifix. If possible we should adopt an intentionally physical posture for prayer — either walking, kneeling or sitting attentively. If possible we should also use other physical sacramentals like blessed candles, holy water, maybe some incense and holy pictures or statues. When we use the physical aspects of prayer we are using tools that we have and which Satan does not have.

3. It Engages our Linguistic Functions. God has not only given us bodies — he has given us physical speech. We have tongues to praise him. We have vocal chords and breath to speak and sing. Satan does not have the means of physical speech. Animals do not have physical speech. Humans do. Therefore we should pray the Rosary out loud, moving our lips. This engages our physical bodies and our intellect through which we are able to produce speech.

4. It Involves Our Imagination. The non-verbal part of our mind communicates through imagery. We not only think with language, but we think in pictures. Satan likes to captivate our imagination through sinful images. These images can be communicated through internet, television or any visual stimulus, but he also want our imagination to dwell in images that are destructive. So our imagination can be used for lustful fantasies, violent imaginations against our enemies or indulging in negative memories. When we meditate on the mysteries of the Rosary we engage that channel of our mind in a positive and purifying way. Meditating on the mysteries therefore cleanses our imagination and engages and uses the imagination to promote God’s will rather than evil.

5. The Rosary Occupies the Language Facility. In order to allow the imagination to be properly cleansed through meditation it helps to switch into imagination mode. Unfortunately our minds usually function in a linguistic mode — using speech and speech concepts to think through problems, think about the future, plan what comes next, etc. By praying the Rosary this channel of our mind is occupied and the doors can open to the imagination and what I call the “sub-linguistic” parts of our being.

6. The Sub-Linguistic is Accessed. Much of our soul work takes place in the realm of emotions. Emotions are not linguistic nor are they imaginative. They are just raw emotions. We feel angry. We feel rage. We feel lust. We feel bliss. We feel peace. True emotions are irrational and unexplainable. The emotional area of the soul is also the area where we have our foundational experiences. In the mother’s womb and in the pre-linguistic stages of life we experience life in an irrational and emotional way. As we pray the Rosary and the linguistic channel is occupied and the imaginative channel is occupied the Holy Spirit can access the sub-linguistic, deep down, raw experiences of our earliest days. If there are wounds and bad emotional memories there Mother Mary can heal them.

7. The Healing Mysteries are Applied. I have written more about how this works in my book Praying the Rosary for Inner Healing but suffice it to say that as we pray the Rosary, the mysteries of Christ’s birth, ministry, passion and glory are opened up and the Holy Spirit applies them to our own inner needs. Where there are impurities, they are purged. Where there are bad memories, they are healed. Where there are wounds, Doctor Jesus and Nurse Mary minister to our needs.

8. Spiritual Warfare is Engaged. Satan hates the Rosary. He hates Mary. He hates the gospel. He hates God. He hates Christ the Lord. He hates the Lord’s Prayer. He hates the Hail Mary. He hates you. Every time you pray the Rosary, because of what I outlined above, you are entering the territory that he wants to claim as his own. He wants control over your will — you take that from him. He wants control over your speech — you take that from him. He wants control over your imagination — you take that from him. He wants control over your emotions and your early life — you take that from him.

9. The Battle Against Evil in the Word in Opened. I have written more about this in my second book on the Rosary called Praying the Rosary for Spiritual Warfare. Here I can say that in many ways the mysteries of the gospel bring alive Christ’s victory over Satan, and by praying the Rosary we can apply those victories against Satan’s work in the world.

10. It is Accessible and Easy for All. The fantastically amazing thing about the Rosary is that God does this very deep healing work in individual lives and in the world in this most accessible and easy way. No need for long sessions of psychoanalysis or counseling for most people. Instead ordinary men, women and boys and girls can simply pray the Rosary. All these good things happen even when they are unaware that these deep aspect of praying the Rosary are taking place. It doesn’t matter who — an old peasant woman or a smart college professor, a little child or a busy mom. Billions of Catholics. All can pray the Rosary.

So get busy praying!