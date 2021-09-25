Support the register

Largest Catholic Church Will Open In California, Murderer So Devout Awaiting Execution Beatification Was Proposed, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

California Vineyard Photo
California Vineyard Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by David Mark from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Largest Catholic Parish Church in the US Will Soon be in California – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia +1

A Murderer Became So Devout Awaiting Execution His Beatification Was Proposed – George Ryan at uCatholic +1

Another Great Catholic Obituary – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

It’s Time to Strive for Order Instead of Balance, Here’s Why – Chloe Langr at Radiant

The Unpopular Concept of Self-Forgiveness – Laurika Nxumalo at Catholic Stand

Revisiting the Ciborium Magnum – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

My New Book in Paperback! – Dan Beaudoin at Ζήστε ζεστό

Commentary on St. Thomas Aquinas’s Treatise on Divine Law – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Can We Know God Is Real? – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Advice for Starting a Catholic Apostolate – Brice Sokolowski at Catholic Fundraiser

Is the Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson a Catholic? – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Indicted Former Vatican Finance Watchdog Resigns from Swiss Bank Role – The Pillar

Learning & Progress in the Spiritual Life & Beyond – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

The Legacy & Tragic Flaws of Summorum Pontificum – Gregory DiPippo at Crisis Magazine

Ask Father: Can Bishops or Priests Forbid Communion on the Tongue? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Another Lesson from a Conciliar Failure – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Read All About It: Prints and Pants (Catholic Mōdê Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

Tie the Millstone – Matt Kappadakunnel at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

